Iraq Army Kills 16 Daesh Terrorists in Kirkuk

Islam Times - The Iraqi army on Friday killed 16 terrorists in a major counter-terrorism operation in northern Iraq, the military’s local commander said.

The operation was carried out in the countryside of northern Kirkuk province, Saad Harbiye, Kirkuk operations commander, told Anadolu Agency recently.Iraqi security forces destroyed a large number of terrorist shelters during the operation. Many forged documents, passports, identity cards, and weapons were also seized, he added.In 2017, Iraq declared victory over Daesh by reclaiming all of its territories – about a third of the country’s area – invaded by the terrorist group in 2014.However, the terrorist group still maintains sleeper cells in some areas of Iraq and periodically launches attacks.The Iraqi army and popular forces continue to carry out frequent operations against the terror group in these parts of the country.