Sunday 22 November 2020 - 10:53

FM: Afghanistan Deems Tehran-Kabul Ties Important

Story Code : 899335
Afghan Foreign Minister Mohammad Hanif Atmar wrote on his Twitter account that  his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif in a phone call has congratulated him on his appointment as foreign minister of Afghanistan.

He appreciated  Foreign Minister Zarif for his efforts to develop relations between the two countries .

On November 21 (yesterday), Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in a phone call with his Afghan counterpart Mohammad Hanif Atmar stressed continuation of cooperation between Tehran and Kabul.

Zarif congratulated Atmar on his appointment as foreign minister of Afghanistan and expressed Iran’s readiness for the continuation of cooperation with Afghanistan.

Meanwhile, Atmar underlined Kabul’s determination for promoting allout relations with Iran.
