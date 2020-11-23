US Electoral System Has Problems: Putin

Islam Times - There are some problems in the US electoral system, but it’s up to Washington to change the old scheme, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

"It’s absolutely evident - it’s clear for everyone in the world - it seems to me that this is clear for Americans that there are some problems in the US electoral system," Putin said. "It’s none of our business whether they need to change something or not. This is a matter of the American people and their representatives in the parliament, and the president, the American people and if they are satisfied - well, for God's sake," Putin said in an interview with "Moscow. Kremlin. Putin" TV program on Rossiya-1 TV channelIt’s up to Americans to evaluate the legitimacy of US election, Putin added, TASS reported."Well, whether the authorities are legitimate or not, first of all, it’s up to the Americans to evaluate this," the Russian leader said.Putin said that "this is an extremely important thing, because the confidence of the people of this or that country in the political leadership depends on it."