0
Monday 23 November 2020 - 04:18

G20 Says It will Strive for Fair Global Access to COVID-19 Vaccine

Story Code : 899399
G20 Says It will Strive for Fair Global Access to COVID-19 Vaccine
The pandemic and prospects of an uneven and uncertain economic recovery were at the centre of a two-day online summit under the chairmanship of Saudi Arabia, which will hand the G20 presidency to Italy next month.

“The COVID-19 pandemic and its unprecedented impact in terms of lives lost, livelihoods and economies affected, is an unparalleled shock that has revealed vulnerabilities in our preparedness and response and underscored our common challenges,” the final communique said.

G20 nations will work to “protect lives, provide support with a special focus on the most vulnerable, and put our economies back on a path to restoring growth, and protecting and creating jobs for all”.

On vaccines, tests and treatments, the leaders said: “We will spare no effort to ensure their affordable and equitable access for all people.”

The world’s economy has suffered a sharp contraction this year as measures to contain the spread of the virus have curbed transport, trade, and demand across the planet.

The meeting was held by video link, like many such gatherings this year. Saudi King Salman said in his closing remarks that the group had “adopted important policies that will achieve recovery all the way to an economy that is resilient, sustainable, inclusive, and balanced”.
Related Stories
US Senator Accuses China of Attempts to Derail COVID-19 Vaccine Research
Islam Times - Republican senator Rick Scott claimed the US has evidence China was trying to slow down or sabotage the development of a COVID-19 ...
Comment


Featured Stories
FM: Afghanistan Deems Tehran-Kabul Ties Important
FM: Afghanistan Deems Tehran-Kabul Ties Important
US Announces Deployment Of B-52 Bombers To Middle East
US Announces Deployment Of B-52 Bombers To Middle East
22 November 2020
Riyadh Says Supports ‘Full Normalization’ with Israel
Riyadh Says Supports ‘Full Normalization’ with Israel
22 November 2020
Daesh Attack Kills 6 Security Troops, 3 Civilians North of Baghdad
Daesh Attack Kills 6 Security Troops, 3 Civilians North of Baghdad
22 November 2020
Ilhan Omar Urges Biden to Scrap Trump’s Arab-‘Israeli’ ‘Peace Deals’
Ilhan Omar Urges Biden to Scrap Trump’s Arab-‘Israeli’ ‘Peace Deals’
21 November 2020
Iranian Official Writes to Guterres, Deplores UN’s One-Sided Reports on Human Rights in Iran
Iranian Official Writes to Guterres, Deplores UN’s One-Sided Reports on Human Rights in Iran
21 November 2020
Russian Defense Minister: Our Task is to Prevent Bloodshed in Nagorno-Karabakh
Russian Defense Minister: Our Task is to Prevent Bloodshed in Nagorno-Karabakh
21 November 2020
Yemeni Forces Liberate Major Base from Saudi Mercenaries in Maarib
Yemeni Forces Liberate Major Base from Saudi Mercenaries in Maarib
21 November 2020
Ayatollah Khamenei Adviser Warns US Attack on Iran to Trigger ‘Full-Fledged’ War
Ayatollah Khamenei Adviser Warns US Attack on Iran to Trigger ‘Full-Fledged’ War
20 November 2020
West Plotting to Disrupt Karabakh Ceasefire: Russia
West Plotting to Disrupt Karabakh Ceasefire: Russia
20 November 2020
Syria Condemns Pompeo
Syria Condemns Pompeo's ‘Provocative’ Visit to Israeli-Occupied Golan Heights
20 November 2020
Venezuela Launching Mass Production of Multi-Purpose Drones, Planes, Maduro Says
Venezuela Launching Mass Production of Multi-Purpose Drones, Planes, Maduro Says
20 November 2020
Palestinians Protest Pompeo’s Planned Visit to ‘Israeli’ Settlements
Palestinians Protest Pompeo’s Planned Visit to ‘Israeli’ Settlements
19 November 2020