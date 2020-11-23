Israeli PM Secretly Visits Saudi Arabia: Reports

Islam Times - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu secretly visited Saudi Arabia on Sunday and met Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and visiting US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo there, Israeli media reported.

The media published aviation tracking data showing that a business jet had made a brief trip from Tel Aviv to Neom, on Saudi Arabia's Red Sea coast, where Bin Salman and Pompeo had a scheduled meeting on Sunday.Pompeo has tried to coax Saudi to follow its neighbors, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, in establishing formal relations with Israel.Riyadh has so far declined to normalize ties with Israel, saying Palestinian statehood goals should be addressed first.But the Saudis have allowed Israeli airliners to overfly their territory to newly available Persian Gulf destinations and to Asia.