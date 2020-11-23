0
Monday 23 November 2020

Israeli PM Secretly Visits Saudi Arabia: Reports

The media published aviation tracking data showing that a business jet had made a brief trip from Tel Aviv to Neom, on Saudi Arabia's Red Sea coast, where Bin Salman and Pompeo had a scheduled meeting on Sunday.

Pompeo has tried to coax Saudi to follow its neighbors, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, in establishing formal relations with Israel.

Riyadh has so far declined to normalize ties with Israel, saying Palestinian statehood goals should be addressed first.

But the Saudis have allowed Israeli airliners to overfly their territory to newly available Persian Gulf destinations and to Asia.
