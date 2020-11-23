0
Monday 23 November 2020 - 10:25

Mourning after Deadly New Daesh Attack North of Iraqi Capital

Mourning after Deadly New Daesh Attack North of Iraqi Capital
Late Saturday, a roadside bomb hit a civilian car on an open road near Mt. Makhoul, about 200 kilometers (120 miles) north of Baghdad, police and a local official said.

When security forces arrived at the scene, terrorists opened fire on them, police said.

The attack killed at least six Iraqi security personnel and four civilians, including one who died of his wounds overnight, according to local medics.

Both the mayor and police said the ambush was the work of Daesh terrorists, although no immediate claim of responsibility was issued.

Eleven people were killed on November 8 in a Daesh attack on a lookout post at Al Radwaniyah, near Baghdad airport on the outskirts of the capital.

In 2017, Iraq declared victory over Daesh by reclaiming all of its territory – about a third of the country’s area – invaded by the terrorist group in 2014.

However, the terrorist group still maintains sleeper cells in some areas of Iraq and periodically launches attacks.

The Iraqi army and popular forces continue to carry out frequent operations against the terror group in these parts of the country.
