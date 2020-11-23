0
Monday 23 November 2020 - 11:57

Yemeni Missile Targets Saudi Aramco Facility in Jeddah

Story Code : 899490
Yemeni Missile Targets Saudi Aramco Facility in Jeddah
The Spokesman for Yemen's Armed Forces, Brigadier General Yahya Saree, said in a statement on Monday that the distribution station was targeted by the Quds-2 winged missile with high precision, presstv reported.

He noted that ambulances and fire engines have rushed to the scene after the attack.

According to Saree, the Quds-2, a new generation of locally-made winged missiles, recently entered service after successful tests in the depths of Saudi Arabia which have not been disclosed yet.

The spokesman stressed that the attack came in response to the ongoing Saudi military aggression and siege.

He also urged Saudi citizens and foreign companies working in the kingdom to exercise caution and “stay away from vital installations” as “operations will continue”.

Saudi Arabia and a number of its regional allies launched their devastating war on Yemen in March 2015 in order to bring former president, Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi, back to power and crush the Houthi Ansarullah movement.

The US-based Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project (ACLED), a nonprofit conflict-research organization, estimates that the war has claimed more than 100,000 lives over the past five years.

Riyadh and its allies have widely been criticized for the high civilian death toll as a result of their bombing campaign in Yemen.

The UN says more than 24 million Yemenis are in dire need of humanitarian aid, including 10 million suffering from extreme levels of hunger. The world body also refers to the situation in Yemen as the world's worst humanitarian crisis.
Comment


Featured Stories
Basij, Islamic Revolution’s Asset, Thwarting Enemies’ Plots
Basij, Islamic Revolution’s Asset, Thwarting Enemies’ Plots
US Navy Rear Admiral Reportedly Makes Unannounced Visit to Taiwan
US Navy Rear Admiral Reportedly Makes Unannounced Visit to Taiwan
23 November 2020
Saudi’s Violence Against Yemeni Kids Must Stop: Yemen Foreign Ministry
Saudi’s Violence Against Yemeni Kids Must Stop: Yemen Foreign Ministry
23 November 2020
Israeli PM Secretly Visits Saudi Arabia: Reports
Israeli PM Secretly Visits Saudi Arabia: Reports
23 November 2020
FM: Afghanistan Deems Tehran-Kabul Ties Important
FM: Afghanistan Deems Tehran-Kabul Ties Important
22 November 2020
US Announces Deployment Of B-52 Bombers To Middle East
US Announces Deployment Of B-52 Bombers To Middle East
22 November 2020
Riyadh Says Supports ‘Full Normalization’ with Israel
Riyadh Says Supports ‘Full Normalization’ with Israel
22 November 2020
Daesh Attack Kills 6 Security Troops, 3 Civilians North of Baghdad
Daesh Attack Kills 6 Security Troops, 3 Civilians North of Baghdad
22 November 2020
Ilhan Omar Urges Biden to Scrap Trump’s Arab-‘Israeli’ ‘Peace Deals’
Ilhan Omar Urges Biden to Scrap Trump’s Arab-‘Israeli’ ‘Peace Deals’
21 November 2020
Iranian Official Writes to Guterres, Deplores UN’s One-Sided Reports on Human Rights in Iran
Iranian Official Writes to Guterres, Deplores UN’s One-Sided Reports on Human Rights in Iran
21 November 2020
Russian Defense Minister: Our Task is to Prevent Bloodshed in Nagorno-Karabakh
Russian Defense Minister: Our Task is to Prevent Bloodshed in Nagorno-Karabakh
21 November 2020
Yemeni Forces Liberate Major Base from Saudi Mercenaries in Maarib
Yemeni Forces Liberate Major Base from Saudi Mercenaries in Maarib
21 November 2020
Ayatollah Khamenei Adviser Warns US Attack on Iran to Trigger ‘Full-Fledged’ War
Ayatollah Khamenei Adviser Warns US Attack on Iran to Trigger ‘Full-Fledged’ War
20 November 2020