Monday 23 November 2020 - 21:00

Yemeni Ansarullah Spox: Bibi’s Saudi Arabia Visit Exposes Reality of Aggression on Yemen

Mohammed Abdel Salam added, "The countries that have attacked Yemen and besieged its people tend to become entirely, formally and publicly involved in the Zionist project, such as Saudi Arabia, the Emirates, Bahrain and Sudan”.

The Ansarullah spokesman considered that "the countries that have normalized ties put their military and material capabilities in an open war against the Yemeni people, revealing the true image and reality of the aggression against Yemen as an American-Zionist aggression”.

“The House of Saud paved the way for normalization, preceded by some countries, to make the step they have taken acceptable; but they have forgotten their attempts to convince the peoples of the region that they are the protectors of the nation sanctities,” Abdel Salam said.

He went on to say, “Instead of having Mecca and Medina as the Qibla of Muslims that represent the true position of the Ummah in defending its causes, the one who governs these holy sites becomes the focus and starting point for plots against Islam and Muslims”.
