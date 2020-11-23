Hezbollah MP: No Foreign Side Has Right to Impose Condition on Our Participation in Gov’t

Islam Times - Member of Hezbollah’s Loyalty to Resistance Parliamentary bloc stressed that no foreign side has the right to impose conditions on Hezbollah’s representation in the new government.

In an interview with local TV LBCI on Sunday, Fadlallah said: “If the Americans are setting Hezbollah’s absence in the new government as a condition then we will break this condition.”“No international party is “has the right to impose conditions on us. We will not allow anyone to put pressure on us, and if an international side wants to help unconditionally, it is welcome,” the Lebanese lawmaker was quoted as saying.Meanwhile, MP Fadlallah noted that the relation between Hezbollah and the Free Patriotic Movement is “more than excellent” despite a difference in points of view with FPM Head Gebran Bassil.“The relationship with the FPM is more than excellent. Mr. Bassil has taken a national position and chosen to be subject to sanctions and not to break the alliance with us,’ Fadlallah said, referring to sanctions imposed by US Treasury earlier this month on Bassil.On the other hand, Fadlallah stressed that the only way to address corruption issue is through judiciary, calling on any side who has documents on involvement of Hezbollah allies in corruption files to deal with the issue legally.