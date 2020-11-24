Riyadh Admits Yemeni Missile Hit Saudi Aramco

Islam Times - An official at the Saudi Ministry of Energy on Monday night confirmed the operation by the Yemeni Ansarullah revolutionary movement on an oil distribution station in northern Jeddah.

At 3:50 a.m. Monday, a fuel tank caught fire at an oil distribution station in northern Jeddah following a rocket attack, said the official according to the Saudi Press Agency [SPA].Rescue teams and firefighters put out the blaze, which left no casualties, the official added.The Spokesman for the Saudi-led military coalition bombing Yemen Turki al-Malki said that the Ansarullah have targeted “the core of the global economy and its supply routes.”His comments came after the Saudi energy ministry confirmed the Yemeni missile operation against the Aramco oil facility in Jeddah.On the contrary, Saudi oil company Aramco claimed on Monday that the missile strike did not hit the target.Earlier, Spokesman for the Yemeni Armed Forces Brigadier General Yehya Saree said that they targeted the Saudi Aramco oil company in the Red Sea city of Jeddah, adding that Yemeni fighters fired a 'Quds 2' rocket at a distribution station of Aramco on Monday.He informed that the missile hit the target accurately, making ambulances and firefighting vehicles to rush to the targeted area immediately.