0
Tuesday 24 November 2020 - 09:05

New Homegrown Destroyer to Join Iranian Navy

Story Code : 899666
New Homegrown Destroyer to Join Iranian Navy
Speaking at a videoconference on Monday, Brigadier General Hatami said the new destroyer has been fully designed and manufactured by Iranian experts.

Dena is more advanced than other destroyers of the same generation in terms of equipment and performance, he added.

In comments back in May, Hatami said Dena destroyer is a Mowj-class vessel equipped with advanced systems.

Later in October, Iranian Navy Commander Rear Admiral Hossein Khanzadi said the Islamic Republic’s first homegrown auxiliary ship that would be unveiled in the Iranian month of Azar [November 21-December 20] is capable of sailing around the globe three times without being refueled.

Iranian military experts and technicians have in recent years made great headways in manufacturing a broad range of indigenous equipment, making the armed forces self-sufficient in the arms sphere.

Iranian officials have repeatedly underscored that the country will not hesitate to strengthen its military capabilities, including its missile power, which are entirely meant for defense, and that Iran’s defense capabilities will be never subject to negotiations.
Comment


Featured Stories
Ayatollah Khamenei: Collective Effort, Innovation Keys to Overcome Sanctions
Ayatollah Khamenei: Collective Effort, Innovation Keys to Overcome Sanctions
Iraq Arrests Daesh ‘Administrative Chief’ at Baghdad Airport
Iraq Arrests Daesh ‘Administrative Chief’ at Baghdad Airport
24 November 2020
Riyadh Admits Yemeni Missile Hit Saudi Aramco
Riyadh Admits Yemeni Missile Hit Saudi Aramco
24 November 2020
Russian Destroyer Issues Warning to US Ship for Violating Border
Russian Destroyer Issues Warning to US Ship for Violating Border
24 November 2020
Basij, Islamic Revolution’s Asset, Thwarting Enemies’ Plots
Basij, Islamic Revolution’s Asset, Thwarting Enemies’ Plots
23 November 2020
US Navy Rear Admiral Reportedly Makes Unannounced Visit to Taiwan
US Navy Rear Admiral Reportedly Makes Unannounced Visit to Taiwan
23 November 2020
Saudi’s Violence Against Yemeni Kids Must Stop: Yemen Foreign Ministry
Saudi’s Violence Against Yemeni Kids Must Stop: Yemen Foreign Ministry
23 November 2020
Israeli PM Secretly Visits Saudi Arabia: Reports
Israeli PM Secretly Visits Saudi Arabia: Reports
23 November 2020
FM: Afghanistan Deems Tehran-Kabul Ties Important
FM: Afghanistan Deems Tehran-Kabul Ties Important
22 November 2020
US Announces Deployment Of B-52 Bombers To Middle East
US Announces Deployment Of B-52 Bombers To Middle East
22 November 2020
Riyadh Says Supports ‘Full Normalization’ with Israel
Riyadh Says Supports ‘Full Normalization’ with Israel
22 November 2020
Daesh Attack Kills 6 Security Troops, 3 Civilians North of Baghdad
Daesh Attack Kills 6 Security Troops, 3 Civilians North of Baghdad
22 November 2020
Ilhan Omar Urges Biden to Scrap Trump’s Arab-‘Israeli’ ‘Peace Deals’
Ilhan Omar Urges Biden to Scrap Trump’s Arab-‘Israeli’ ‘Peace Deals’
21 November 2020