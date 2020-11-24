New Homegrown Destroyer to Join Iranian Navy

Islam Times - Iranian Defense Minister Brigadier General Amir Hatami said an advanced homegrown destroyer called Dena will join the Iranian Navy in the near future.

Speaking at a videoconference on Monday, Brigadier General Hatami said the new destroyer has been fully designed and manufactured by Iranian experts.Dena is more advanced than other destroyers of the same generation in terms of equipment and performance, he added.In comments back in May, Hatami said Dena destroyer is a Mowj-class vessel equipped with advanced systems.Later in October, Iranian Navy Commander Rear Admiral Hossein Khanzadi said the Islamic Republic’s first homegrown auxiliary ship that would be unveiled in the Iranian month of Azar [November 21-December 20] is capable of sailing around the globe three times without being refueled.Iranian military experts and technicians have in recent years made great headways in manufacturing a broad range of indigenous equipment, making the armed forces self-sufficient in the arms sphere.Iranian officials have repeatedly underscored that the country will not hesitate to strengthen its military capabilities, including its missile power, which are entirely meant for defense, and that Iran’s defense capabilities will be never subject to negotiations.