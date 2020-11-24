0
Tuesday 24 November 2020 - 09:06

Iraq Arrests Daesh ‘Administrative Chief’ at Baghdad Airport

Story Code : 899667
Iraq Arrests Daesh ‘Administrative Chief’ at Baghdad Airport
The man, known as Abu Naba, was detained in October as he was "getting into a taxi, just after landing in Baghdad", CTS spokesman Sabah al-Noaman told AFP.

Describing him as a "major target", Noaman said Abu Naba had been steering financial support to Daesh, organizing meetings and relaying messages between jihadist members.

"He began his ‘jihadist’ path in 2003 with al-Qaeda, before joining various groups that eventually led to ISIS," he said.

But Noaman declined to reveal Abu Naba's real name, where he had been flying in from and how he managed to cross through airport security before he was apprehended.

In 2014, the Wahhabi and violent faction seized a third of Iraqi territory, which local troops backed by the US-led coalition only recaptured in late 2017.

More than a year later, in 2019, Daesh lost its last foothold in neighboring Syria.

Terrorist sleeper cells have continued to wage hit-and-run attacks, including one north of Baghdad late Saturday that killed six security forces and four civilians.

They have also continued to transfer funds and personnel across Iraqi territory, Iraqi and Western officials say.

"Abu Naba had been in contact with remaining members of ISIS in Iraq, and we were monitoring their conversations for a long time," said Noaman.

Since his arrest, Abu Naba has remained in Iraqi custody and is being interrogated.

Noaman said he would be tried under Iraq's counter-terror law, which carries the death penalty for "membership in a terrorist organization".
Comment


Featured Stories
Ayatollah Khamenei: Collective Effort, Innovation Keys to Overcome Sanctions
Ayatollah Khamenei: Collective Effort, Innovation Keys to Overcome Sanctions
Iraq Arrests Daesh ‘Administrative Chief’ at Baghdad Airport
Iraq Arrests Daesh ‘Administrative Chief’ at Baghdad Airport
24 November 2020
Riyadh Admits Yemeni Missile Hit Saudi Aramco
Riyadh Admits Yemeni Missile Hit Saudi Aramco
24 November 2020
Russian Destroyer Issues Warning to US Ship for Violating Border
Russian Destroyer Issues Warning to US Ship for Violating Border
24 November 2020
Basij, Islamic Revolution’s Asset, Thwarting Enemies’ Plots
Basij, Islamic Revolution’s Asset, Thwarting Enemies’ Plots
23 November 2020
US Navy Rear Admiral Reportedly Makes Unannounced Visit to Taiwan
US Navy Rear Admiral Reportedly Makes Unannounced Visit to Taiwan
23 November 2020
Saudi’s Violence Against Yemeni Kids Must Stop: Yemen Foreign Ministry
Saudi’s Violence Against Yemeni Kids Must Stop: Yemen Foreign Ministry
23 November 2020
Israeli PM Secretly Visits Saudi Arabia: Reports
Israeli PM Secretly Visits Saudi Arabia: Reports
23 November 2020
FM: Afghanistan Deems Tehran-Kabul Ties Important
FM: Afghanistan Deems Tehran-Kabul Ties Important
22 November 2020
US Announces Deployment Of B-52 Bombers To Middle East
US Announces Deployment Of B-52 Bombers To Middle East
22 November 2020
Riyadh Says Supports ‘Full Normalization’ with Israel
Riyadh Says Supports ‘Full Normalization’ with Israel
22 November 2020
Daesh Attack Kills 6 Security Troops, 3 Civilians North of Baghdad
Daesh Attack Kills 6 Security Troops, 3 Civilians North of Baghdad
22 November 2020
Ilhan Omar Urges Biden to Scrap Trump’s Arab-‘Israeli’ ‘Peace Deals’
Ilhan Omar Urges Biden to Scrap Trump’s Arab-‘Israeli’ ‘Peace Deals’
21 November 2020