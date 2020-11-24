Lebanese Paper: Palestine Stabbed in Back by Netanyahu’s Visit to Riyadh

Islam Times - A leading Lebanese newspaper wrote that the Palestinians were stabbed in the back by al-Saud’s hosting of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Riyadh.

The Arabic-language al-Akhbar newspaper wrote on Tuesday that Israel and Saudi Arabia had secret ties since years ago but publicizing their relations by the Israeli media was a heavy blow to the Palestinian nation.“The visit shows that the two sides want to embark on adventurism before transfer of power by US President Donald Trump (to Biden), and Palestinians are highly posed to the risk of this move,” it added.The writer believes that the visit is a start to the normalization of ties between Riyadh and Tel Aviv, noting that the Palestinians are concerned and blame the PA for the development because it resumed ties with Israel without taking any advantages.Netanyahu traveled to Saudi Arabia over the weekend, a senior cabinet minister told local news media, signaling a potential breakthrough for Israel as it strives for acceptance in the region.Various Israeli news outlets and Axios, citing Israeli sources, reported Monday that Netanyahu had met with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman during a visit with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo — the first known meeting between the crown prince and Netanyahu.On Israel's Army Radio, Education Minister Yoav Gallant congratulated Netanyahu on the "remarkable achievement".Journalists traveling with Pompeo were left on the tarmac at the airport and did not accompany him to the meeting.The flight-tracking website FlightRadar24.com showed a Gulfstream IV private jet took off from Tel Aviv on Sunday night and flew South along the edge of Egypt's Sinai Peninsula before turning toward Neom and landing. The flight took off from Neom over three hours later and followed the same route back to Tel Aviv.The Palestinian Hamas resistance movement denounced Netanyahu’s secret flight to Saudi Arabia, calling the move an “insult” to the Palestinian cause.Hamas Spokesman Sami Abu Zuhri described the Israeli premier's meeting, which was reportedly held in Neom on Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea coast, as “dangerous” and urged Saudi authorities to “clarify what happened because this represents an insult to the nation and the squandering of Palestinian rights”.