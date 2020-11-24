0
Tuesday 24 November 2020 - 12:08

Ayatollah Khamenei: Collective Effort, Innovation Keys to Overcome Sanctions

Story Code : 899694
Ayatollah Khamenei: Collective Effort, Innovation Keys to Overcome Sanctions
“The economic problems of the country have common solutions; so, in order to overcome such challenges, we need a collective effort, courage and real pursuit by the officials,” Imam Khamenei said while addressing a session of the members of the Supreme Council of Economic Coordination on Tuesday.

His Eminence underlined that there are two ways in warding off the impacts of the cruel sanctions, namely "neutralizing and overcoming them" and "lifting them."

"Of course, we tried the path of lifting sanctions once and negotiated for several years, but we did not reach a conclusion."

Imam Khamenei then referred to the path of overcoming sanctions and making them ineffective, and said, “This path may have difficulties and problems at the beginning, but it has a happy ending.”

“If we can overcome the sanctions with effort and innovation and protect ourselves against the problems, the other side will see its sanctions ineffective, and will gradually lift them.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, Imam Khamenei highlighted the importance of self-reliance and the use of domestic capabilities, instead of hoping for external assistance, saying that some are hoping for a change of position from foreign governments that themselves are grappled with their own domestic challenges.

His Eminence also referred to recent anti-Iran claims by three European countries: ”The situation of the United States is not clear and the Europeans are constantly taking a stand against Iran.”

“They tell us not to interfere in the region, while they themselves have the falsest interference in the affairs of the regional countries.”

“While Britain and France have destructive nuclear missiles and Germany is on this path, they tell us not to have missiles," Imam Khamenei added.

“It is none of your concern. You’d better correct yourself first, then make comments [about others],” he stressed.

His Eminence reiterated once again the need to leave trust and hope to foreigners, noting that "If movement and action are on the agenda, things can be done that would benefit the people.”
Related Stories
NAM urges collective efforts to end Israel's occupation of Palestine
Islam Times - The Non-Aligned Movement has condemned the illegal policies of Israel, calling for collective efforts to end its occupation of Palestinian ...
Comment


Featured Stories
Ayatollah Khamenei: Collective Effort, Innovation Keys to Overcome Sanctions
Ayatollah Khamenei: Collective Effort, Innovation Keys to Overcome Sanctions
Iraq Arrests Daesh ‘Administrative Chief’ at Baghdad Airport
Iraq Arrests Daesh ‘Administrative Chief’ at Baghdad Airport
24 November 2020
Riyadh Admits Yemeni Missile Hit Saudi Aramco
Riyadh Admits Yemeni Missile Hit Saudi Aramco
24 November 2020
Russian Destroyer Issues Warning to US Ship for Violating Border
Russian Destroyer Issues Warning to US Ship for Violating Border
24 November 2020
Basij, Islamic Revolution’s Asset, Thwarting Enemies’ Plots
Basij, Islamic Revolution’s Asset, Thwarting Enemies’ Plots
23 November 2020
US Navy Rear Admiral Reportedly Makes Unannounced Visit to Taiwan
US Navy Rear Admiral Reportedly Makes Unannounced Visit to Taiwan
23 November 2020
Saudi’s Violence Against Yemeni Kids Must Stop: Yemen Foreign Ministry
Saudi’s Violence Against Yemeni Kids Must Stop: Yemen Foreign Ministry
23 November 2020
Israeli PM Secretly Visits Saudi Arabia: Reports
Israeli PM Secretly Visits Saudi Arabia: Reports
23 November 2020
FM: Afghanistan Deems Tehran-Kabul Ties Important
FM: Afghanistan Deems Tehran-Kabul Ties Important
22 November 2020
US Announces Deployment Of B-52 Bombers To Middle East
US Announces Deployment Of B-52 Bombers To Middle East
22 November 2020
Riyadh Says Supports ‘Full Normalization’ with Israel
Riyadh Says Supports ‘Full Normalization’ with Israel
22 November 2020
Daesh Attack Kills 6 Security Troops, 3 Civilians North of Baghdad
Daesh Attack Kills 6 Security Troops, 3 Civilians North of Baghdad
22 November 2020
Ilhan Omar Urges Biden to Scrap Trump’s Arab-‘Israeli’ ‘Peace Deals’
Ilhan Omar Urges Biden to Scrap Trump’s Arab-‘Israeli’ ‘Peace Deals’
21 November 2020