Zarif Advises Sweden to Resist US ‘Bullying’

Islam Times - Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif warned Sweden “not to sacrifice its independence for Washington’s cruel policies and bullying.”

In a telephone conversation on Tuesday, Zarif and his Swedish counterpart Ann Christin Linde discussed a range of issues, including latest regional and international developments, nuclear deal-related topics, as well as bilateral and consular relations between Tehran and Stockholm.Describing the US’ sanctions on the Islamic Republic as “unlawful and unfair, Zarif criticized European countries for the failure to fulfill their commitments to the 2015 nuclear deal.The top Iranian diplomat “advised Sweden not to sacrifice its independence and sovereignty for the bullying and cruel policies of the US,” Tasnim news agency reported.In a message to the king of Sweden in June, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani expressed Tehran’s willingness to enhance bilateral and multilateral cooperation with Stockholm.