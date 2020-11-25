0
Wednesday 25 November 2020 - 10:10

Zarif Advises Sweden to Resist US ‘Bullying’

Story Code : 899885
Zarif Advises Sweden to Resist US ‘Bullying’
In a telephone conversation on Tuesday, Zarif and his Swedish counterpart Ann Christin Linde discussed a range of issues, including latest regional and international developments, nuclear deal-related topics, as well as bilateral and consular relations between Tehran and Stockholm.

Describing the US’ sanctions on the Islamic Republic as “unlawful and unfair, Zarif criticized European countries for the failure to fulfill their commitments to the 2015 nuclear deal.

The top Iranian diplomat “advised Sweden not to sacrifice its independence and sovereignty for the bullying and cruel policies of the US,” Tasnim news agency reported.

In a message to the king of Sweden in June, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani expressed Tehran’s willingness to enhance bilateral and multilateral cooperation with Stockholm.
Comment


Featured Stories
Ayatollah Khamenei: Enemies Seeking to Dismantle Basij in Iran
Ayatollah Khamenei: Enemies Seeking to Dismantle Basij in Iran
KSA Becomes ‘Green’ Country One Day after Bibi’s Saudi Trip
KSA Becomes ‘Green’ Country One Day after Bibi’s Saudi Trip
25 November 2020
Azerbaijani Troops Enter Further Territory Ceded By Armenia
Azerbaijani Troops Enter Further Territory Ceded By Armenia
25 November 2020
‘America Is Back’: Biden Pushes Past Trump Era with Nominees
‘America Is Back’: Biden Pushes Past Trump Era with Nominees
25 November 2020
Ayatollah Khamenei: Collective Effort, Innovation Keys to Overcome Sanctions
Ayatollah Khamenei: Collective Effort, Innovation Keys to Overcome Sanctions
24 November 2020
Iraq Arrests Daesh ‘Administrative Chief’ at Baghdad Airport
Iraq Arrests Daesh ‘Administrative Chief’ at Baghdad Airport
24 November 2020
Riyadh Admits Yemeni Missile Hit Saudi Aramco
Riyadh Admits Yemeni Missile Hit Saudi Aramco
24 November 2020
Russian Destroyer Issues Warning to US Ship for Violating Border
Russian Destroyer Issues Warning to US Ship for Violating Border
24 November 2020
Basij, Islamic Revolution’s Asset, Thwarting Enemies’ Plots
Basij, Islamic Revolution’s Asset, Thwarting Enemies’ Plots
23 November 2020
US Navy Rear Admiral Reportedly Makes Unannounced Visit to Taiwan
US Navy Rear Admiral Reportedly Makes Unannounced Visit to Taiwan
23 November 2020
Saudi’s Violence Against Yemeni Kids Must Stop: Yemen Foreign Ministry
Saudi’s Violence Against Yemeni Kids Must Stop: Yemen Foreign Ministry
23 November 2020
Israeli PM Secretly Visits Saudi Arabia: Reports
Israeli PM Secretly Visits Saudi Arabia: Reports
23 November 2020
FM: Afghanistan Deems Tehran-Kabul Ties Important
FM: Afghanistan Deems Tehran-Kabul Ties Important
22 November 2020