Israeli ‘Aggressions’ Near Damascus and in South Syria: State Media

Islam Times - Syrian media says the Zionist enemy has launched fresh airstrikes on several positions in southern Syria and outside the capital, Damascus, the second such attack in a week.

Syrian state news agency SANA reported early on Wednesday two separate “aggressions” from the “Israeli”-occupied Golan Heights on the Arab country’s south and outskirts of Damascus.The airstrikes were near a village in the southern province of Quneitra, and in Jabal al Mane area near the town of Kiswa in Damascus province, according to SANA.The Syrian state news agency said the attacks caused only material damage.SANA earlier said Syria’s air defenses had responded to incoming missiles, providing no further details.Last week, “Israeli” warplanes targeted military sites belonging to resistance groups in the capital Damascus, killing several military personnel.The Arab country has been gripped by foreign-backed militancy since March 2011. The Syrian government says the “Israeli” regime and its Western and regional allies are aiding Takfiri terrorist groups that are wreaking havoc in the country.The entity mostly keeps quiet about the attacks on Syrian territories which many view as knee-jerk reaction to Syrian government’s increasing success in confronting terrorism in country.The Tel Aviv regime has been a main supporter of terrorist groups that have opposed the government of President Bashar al-Assad since militancy erupted in Syria nine years ago.The Syrian army have taken back many areas once controlled by the terrorist groups.