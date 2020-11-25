0
Wednesday 25 November 2020 - 11:07

KSA Becomes ‘Green’ Country One Day after Bibi’s Saudi Trip

Story Code : 899900
KSA Becomes ‘Green’ Country One Day after Bibi’s Saudi Trip
Bahrain's status was also updated on Tuesday, and it is now a green country. Also on Tuesday, Netanyahu announced plans to travel to Bahrain.

The updates were approved and added to public record without a Health Ministry announcement or statement to the press from the ministry, according to Walla! News.

"The Foreign Ministry asked the Health Ministry to examine whether Saudi Arabia is a green country and, if so, to declare it as one," the entity’s so-called Health Ministry sources said, according to “Israeli” media. The ministry "checked and it turned out that according to the standards it is green, and so it was added to the list."

As of November 21, the US Center for Disease Control lists Saudi Arabia at "level 4" for coronavirus meaning there is a "Very High Level of COVID-19 in Saudi Arabia." The CDC website says that "travelers should avoid all travel to Saudi Arabia." Bahrain has the same CDC status.

“Israelis” are not generally able to visit Saudi Arabia but in January the entity’s so-called Interior Minister Arye Deri authorized a select number of “Israelis” to be the first with permission to visit Saudi Arabia, under certain conditions that include “Israeli” entrepreneurs seeking investments, in a sign of warming ties.

Travelers would still need permission from the Saudi authorities to gain entry to the country besides their initial permission from the “Israeli” entity, and the so-called Health Ministry site states that although the country is green, “Israelis” may not be allowed to enter.

"Not all countries, even those listed in ‘Israel’ as green, allow ‘Israelis’ to enter them. You must check the instructions of destinations that apply to travelers from ‘Israel’”.

Netanyahu met with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman [MBS] and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in Neom, Saudi Arabia, on Sunday, “Israeli” sources have confirmed. US President Donald Trump mentioned the possibility that Saudi Arabia would join the Abraham Accords the entity signed with other Gulf states in recent months.

Netanyahu said on Tuesday that he had spoken Monday with Bahraini Prime Minister Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa. According to KAN News Netanyahu could travel to Bahrain as early as next week. Separately, the entity’s so-called Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi is also expected to be in Bahrain next week to open the first “Israeli” embassy there.
Comment


Featured Stories
Ayatollah Khamenei: Enemies Seeking to Dismantle Basij in Iran
Ayatollah Khamenei: Enemies Seeking to Dismantle Basij in Iran
KSA Becomes ‘Green’ Country One Day after Bibi’s Saudi Trip
KSA Becomes ‘Green’ Country One Day after Bibi’s Saudi Trip
25 November 2020
Azerbaijani Troops Enter Further Territory Ceded By Armenia
Azerbaijani Troops Enter Further Territory Ceded By Armenia
25 November 2020
‘America Is Back’: Biden Pushes Past Trump Era with Nominees
‘America Is Back’: Biden Pushes Past Trump Era with Nominees
25 November 2020
Ayatollah Khamenei: Collective Effort, Innovation Keys to Overcome Sanctions
Ayatollah Khamenei: Collective Effort, Innovation Keys to Overcome Sanctions
24 November 2020
Iraq Arrests Daesh ‘Administrative Chief’ at Baghdad Airport
Iraq Arrests Daesh ‘Administrative Chief’ at Baghdad Airport
24 November 2020
Riyadh Admits Yemeni Missile Hit Saudi Aramco
Riyadh Admits Yemeni Missile Hit Saudi Aramco
24 November 2020
Russian Destroyer Issues Warning to US Ship for Violating Border
Russian Destroyer Issues Warning to US Ship for Violating Border
24 November 2020
Basij, Islamic Revolution’s Asset, Thwarting Enemies’ Plots
Basij, Islamic Revolution’s Asset, Thwarting Enemies’ Plots
23 November 2020
US Navy Rear Admiral Reportedly Makes Unannounced Visit to Taiwan
US Navy Rear Admiral Reportedly Makes Unannounced Visit to Taiwan
23 November 2020
Saudi’s Violence Against Yemeni Kids Must Stop: Yemen Foreign Ministry
Saudi’s Violence Against Yemeni Kids Must Stop: Yemen Foreign Ministry
23 November 2020
Israeli PM Secretly Visits Saudi Arabia: Reports
Israeli PM Secretly Visits Saudi Arabia: Reports
23 November 2020
FM: Afghanistan Deems Tehran-Kabul Ties Important
FM: Afghanistan Deems Tehran-Kabul Ties Important
22 November 2020