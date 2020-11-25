Car Crashes into Gate of Merkel’s Chancellery in Berlin

Islam Times - A car crashed into the gates of German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s office in Berlin.

The incident happened just ahead of a meeting where the extension of Germany’s coronavirus lockdown was set to be discussed.Videos from the scene reveal anti-globalization messages were written across the side of the vehicle. There were no immediate reports of casualties in the aftermath of the incident. Armed police officers and police dogs inspected the Volkswagen estate following the crash.The German leader was scheduled to host a video conference of German state premiers on Wednesday morning, at which an extension to the coronavirus lockdown and further steps to combat the pandemic were set to be discussed.