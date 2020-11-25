Trump Plans to Pardon Former Aide Flynn

Islam Times - US President Donald Trump plans to pardon his former national security advisor Michael Flynn, who pleaded guilty in 2017 to lying to the Federal Bureau of Investigation [FBI] over his Russian contacts, US media reported Tuesday.

Axios and the New York Times both cited unnamed sources as saying that Trump plans to include Flynn in a series of pardons he will issue in the final days of his presidency.Trump fired Flynn just 22 days into his administration.But the president has always claimed the investigation was a political "witch hunt" and that Flynn, a former army general and head of the Military Intelligence Agency, was a "good man."In a highly unusual move, the Justice Department withdrew its case against Flynn in May this year, saying the alleged lies to the FBI were not significant and handing Trump a major political victory.But a federal judge has demanded a further judicial review of the matter.A pardon from Trump would take the matter out of the courts.