0
Wednesday 25 November 2020 - 21:26

US Officials Met with Netanyahu, MBS’ Close Figure in Occupied Al-Quds Ahead of NEOM Meeting

Story Code : 900001
US Officials Met with Netanyahu, MBS’ Close Figure in Occupied Al-Quds Ahead of NEOM Meeting
Quoted from informed sources, Palestinian al-Manar reported that some meetings between advisers and senior US government officials and Netanyahu, as well as a Saudi figure close to MBS, have taken place in Netanyahu’s office in occupied al-Quds at the beginning of the second week of the current month.

The meeting focused on the normalization of Saudi-‘Israeli’ relations and the names of six countries that are set to join the process of normalization, it added.

MBS, meanwhile, regrets the delay in joining the normalization of relations with the Zionist entity, and after the victory of Joe Biden, he realized that his calculations were wrong, the Palestinian website noted, adding that he was waiting for the second term of Trump's presidency, but this did not happen and this is the reason for MBS’ great fear these days.
Comment


Featured Stories
Ayatollah Khamenei: Enemies Seeking to Dismantle Basij in Iran
Ayatollah Khamenei: Enemies Seeking to Dismantle Basij in Iran
KSA Becomes ‘Green’ Country One Day after Bibi’s Saudi Trip
KSA Becomes ‘Green’ Country One Day after Bibi’s Saudi Trip
25 November 2020
Azerbaijani Troops Enter Further Territory Ceded By Armenia
Azerbaijani Troops Enter Further Territory Ceded By Armenia
25 November 2020
‘America Is Back’: Biden Pushes Past Trump Era with Nominees
‘America Is Back’: Biden Pushes Past Trump Era with Nominees
25 November 2020
Ayatollah Khamenei: Collective Effort, Innovation Keys to Overcome Sanctions
Ayatollah Khamenei: Collective Effort, Innovation Keys to Overcome Sanctions
24 November 2020
Iraq Arrests Daesh ‘Administrative Chief’ at Baghdad Airport
Iraq Arrests Daesh ‘Administrative Chief’ at Baghdad Airport
24 November 2020
Riyadh Admits Yemeni Missile Hit Saudi Aramco
Riyadh Admits Yemeni Missile Hit Saudi Aramco
24 November 2020
Russian Destroyer Issues Warning to US Ship for Violating Border
Russian Destroyer Issues Warning to US Ship for Violating Border
24 November 2020
Basij, Islamic Revolution’s Asset, Thwarting Enemies’ Plots
Basij, Islamic Revolution’s Asset, Thwarting Enemies’ Plots
23 November 2020
US Navy Rear Admiral Reportedly Makes Unannounced Visit to Taiwan
US Navy Rear Admiral Reportedly Makes Unannounced Visit to Taiwan
23 November 2020
Saudi’s Violence Against Yemeni Kids Must Stop: Yemen Foreign Ministry
Saudi’s Violence Against Yemeni Kids Must Stop: Yemen Foreign Ministry
23 November 2020
Israeli PM Secretly Visits Saudi Arabia: Reports
Israeli PM Secretly Visits Saudi Arabia: Reports
23 November 2020
FM: Afghanistan Deems Tehran-Kabul Ties Important
FM: Afghanistan Deems Tehran-Kabul Ties Important
22 November 2020