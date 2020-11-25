US Officials Met with Netanyahu, MBS’ Close Figure in Occupied Al-Quds Ahead of NEOM Meeting

Islam Times - A Palestinian website reported a meeting between senior US government officials, a figure close to the Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman [MBS] and the Zionist Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Occupied Quds ahead of the US-‘Israeli’-Saudi meeting in Saudi Arabia’s NEOM city.

Quoted from informed sources, Palestinian al-Manar reported that some meetings between advisers and senior US government officials and Netanyahu, as well as a Saudi figure close to MBS, have taken place in Netanyahu’s office in occupied al-Quds at the beginning of the second week of the current month.The meeting focused on the normalization of Saudi-‘Israeli’ relations and the names of six countries that are set to join the process of normalization, it added.MBS, meanwhile, regrets the delay in joining the normalization of relations with the Zionist entity, and after the victory of Joe Biden, he realized that his calculations were wrong, the Palestinian website noted, adding that he was waiting for the second term of Trump's presidency, but this did not happen and this is the reason for MBS’ great fear these days.