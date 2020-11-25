0
Wednesday 25 November 2020 - 22:11

S Korea’s FM Calls on Central Asian States to Back Korean Peace

Story Code : 900003
S Korea’s FM Calls on Central Asian States to Back Korean Peace
Kang made those remarks at the 13th Korea-Central Asia Cooperation Forum, saying that peace between Seoul and Pyongyang would have positive impact on the entire continent.

“Peace and prosperity on the Korean Peninsula is also a journey toward peace and shared prosperity on the entire Eurasian continent. I ask for Central Asian countries' continued support and cooperation,” Kang said in her keynote address, as quoted by the Korea Herald.

She added that although talks between the two Koreas, and between the North and the United States have stalled, the progress that had already been made should not be discounted.

The forum is taking place within the framework of South Korea’s New Northern Policy in which Seoul seeks to integrate the North Korean economy by establishing trade routes with Russia and Central Asian countries via the peninsula.

Foreign ministers from Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and Tajikistan also attended the forum, along with a slew of diplomats from both sides and third parties.
Comment


Featured Stories
Ayatollah Khamenei: Enemies Seeking to Dismantle Basij in Iran
Ayatollah Khamenei: Enemies Seeking to Dismantle Basij in Iran
KSA Becomes ‘Green’ Country One Day after Bibi’s Saudi Trip
KSA Becomes ‘Green’ Country One Day after Bibi’s Saudi Trip
25 November 2020
Azerbaijani Troops Enter Further Territory Ceded By Armenia
Azerbaijani Troops Enter Further Territory Ceded By Armenia
25 November 2020
‘America Is Back’: Biden Pushes Past Trump Era with Nominees
‘America Is Back’: Biden Pushes Past Trump Era with Nominees
25 November 2020
Ayatollah Khamenei: Collective Effort, Innovation Keys to Overcome Sanctions
Ayatollah Khamenei: Collective Effort, Innovation Keys to Overcome Sanctions
24 November 2020
Iraq Arrests Daesh ‘Administrative Chief’ at Baghdad Airport
Iraq Arrests Daesh ‘Administrative Chief’ at Baghdad Airport
24 November 2020
Riyadh Admits Yemeni Missile Hit Saudi Aramco
Riyadh Admits Yemeni Missile Hit Saudi Aramco
24 November 2020
Russian Destroyer Issues Warning to US Ship for Violating Border
Russian Destroyer Issues Warning to US Ship for Violating Border
24 November 2020
Basij, Islamic Revolution’s Asset, Thwarting Enemies’ Plots
Basij, Islamic Revolution’s Asset, Thwarting Enemies’ Plots
23 November 2020
US Navy Rear Admiral Reportedly Makes Unannounced Visit to Taiwan
US Navy Rear Admiral Reportedly Makes Unannounced Visit to Taiwan
23 November 2020
Saudi’s Violence Against Yemeni Kids Must Stop: Yemen Foreign Ministry
Saudi’s Violence Against Yemeni Kids Must Stop: Yemen Foreign Ministry
23 November 2020
Israeli PM Secretly Visits Saudi Arabia: Reports
Israeli PM Secretly Visits Saudi Arabia: Reports
23 November 2020
FM: Afghanistan Deems Tehran-Kabul Ties Important
FM: Afghanistan Deems Tehran-Kabul Ties Important
22 November 2020