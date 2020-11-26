0
Thursday 26 November 2020 - 11:03

Israeli President to Receive Bahraini Delegation

Story Code : 900109
The delegation is led by King Hamad Global Centre for Peaceful Coexistence Board of Trustees’ Chairman Dr. Shaikh Khalid bin Khalifa Al-Khalifa, according to the Israel Public Broadcasting Corporation ‘KAN’.

The Zionist entity and Bahrain have agreed to open embassies soon. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced on Tuesday that he will visit Bahrain soon, at the invitation of Bahraini Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, according to Reuters.

Earlier this month, the Israeli parliament (Knesset) approved the US-brokered normalization deal with Bahrain. 62 lawmakers voted in favor of the agreement, while 14 others opposed.

Addressing the Knesset after voting, Israeli Prime Minister (PM) Benjamin Netanyahu expected more regional countries to establish relations with the occupation regime.

last August, UAE became the first Arab nation to normalize relations with the Zionist entity since Egypt in 1979 and Jordan in 1994.
