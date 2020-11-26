Russia Successfully Test Launches New Ballistic Air Defense Missile

Islam Times - Russia’s aerospace forces conducted successful tests of a new ballistic missile of the Russian missile defense system at the Sary-Shagan firing range in Kazakhstan, the Russian defense ministry said on Thursday.

"An operational crew of the air and missile defense troops of the Russian aerospace forces successfully test launched a new missile of the Russian missile defense system at the Sary-Shagan firing range in Kazakhstan," the ministry said, TASS reported."The new missile of the Russian missile defense system has reliably confirmed its characteristics in a series of tests," said Andrei Demin, commander of the 1st air and missile defense army of the Russian aerospace forces.The previous test launch of a new ballistic missile was conducted in late October on the same testing ground.