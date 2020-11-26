0
Thursday 26 November 2020 - 12:41

Chinese Leader Xi Jinping Congratulates Biden on Election Win

Story Code : 900121
“Promoting the healthy and stable development of China-US relations is not only in the fundamental interests of both peoples, but also meets the common expectation of the international community,” state-run Xinhua news agency quoted Xi as saying in the message.

“I hope to see both sides uphold the spirit of non-conflict, non-confrontation, mutual respect and win-win cooperation, and focus on cooperation while managing and controlling disputes,” Xi added, according to Xinhua.

Xi joins a chorus of world leaders who have congratulated Biden on winning the election, even though President Donald Trump has refused to concede. Russian President Vladimir Putin hasn’t congratulated the President-elect yet.

On November 13, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman, without naming Xi, offered Beijing’s congratulations to Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris almost a week after they delivered victory speeches. But the spokesman noted at the time that the outcome of the US election would be “ascertained in accordance with US laws and procedures.”

Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan on Wednesday also sent a congratulatory message to Harris, according to Xinhua.
