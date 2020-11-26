Yemen’s Ansarullah Spox: Saudi Wailing after Every Painful Response Is What Is Needed

Islam Times - The spokesman for Yemen’s Ansarullah movement, Mohammed Abdel Salam, stressed that the Saudi wailing after every painful response is what is required, and gives the deterrence operations its share of the appropriate effect.

“As long as the aggression and siege continue, we will not spare any effort in confronting them," Abdel Salam wrote in a tweet.The Ansarullah spokesman also called on the international community to pressure an end to the aggression and blockade because the Yemeni people’s suffering deserve to be heard.Abdel Salam's comment comes after the targeting of an Aramco distribution station in the Saudi city of Jeddah with a “Quds 2” missile.The Saudi regime confirmed the Yemeni missile strike about 13 hours later, trying to reduce it gravity by saying that a fire broke out in the facility due to what it called a “projectile attack”.