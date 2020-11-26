0
Thursday 26 November 2020 - 22:48

Russia Denounces Pompeo’s Visit to Occupied Golan as ‘Provocation’

Story Code : 900210
Russia Denounces Pompeo’s Visit to Occupied Golan as ‘Provocation’
Vasily Nebenzya, the Russian ambassador to the United Nations (UN), made the comments during a meeting of the UN Security Council on the situation in Syria, Sputnik reported.

“We continuously call for keeping Syria’s unity and respecting its sovereignty and territorial integrity and the abandonment of plots to divide and prolong the crisis in the country,” Nebenzya noted.

He added “this applies to both Eastern and Western Syria, including the occupied Syrian Golan, and the visit by a high-ranking US official is a provocation”, in an apparent reference to Pompeo.

Last Thursday, Pompeo became the first US Secretary of State to visit the Israeli occupied Golan Heights, a territory the Israeli regime seized from Syria in the 1967 Six Day War and annexed four years later, in a move that was never recognized by the world community.

In a major pro-Israel policy shift, US President Donald Trump signed an executive order in 2019 recognizing Israel’s control over occupied Golan in a blatant violation of international law.

Over the past decades, Israel has built dozens of settlements in the Golan Heights in defiance of international calls for the regime to stop its construction activities on the occupied land.

Similarly, Syria’s permanent representative to the UN strongly condemned Pompeo’s visit to Golan.

Addressing the UN Security Council meeting on Syria, Bashar al-Ja’afari stated the visit showed the absolute bias of the current US administration toward Israel.

Elsewhere, Ja’afari denounced the US for continuing to violate international law by supporting terrorist organizations in Syria.

During the same meeting, the Russian envoy also said Syria’s Northwestern province of Idlib is still suffering from instability, particularly with the presence of al-Qaeda affiliated Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) terrorist group in the embattled region.

Nebenzya, however, added efforts to combat terrorism would continue despite attempts by Western countries to defend the terrorists through calling for an agreement or a ceasefire there.
Comment


Featured Stories
Ethiopia PM Orders Final Offensive against Tigray Leaders in Mekele
Ethiopia PM Orders Final Offensive against Tigray Leaders in Mekele
UN: ‘Israel’s’ Gaza Blockade Has Devastated Economy
UN: ‘Israel’s’ Gaza Blockade Has Devastated Economy
26 November 2020
Iran UN Envoy: US Looting Syria’s Oil, Wealth, Must Leave Country
Iran UN Envoy: US Looting Syria’s Oil, Wealth, Must Leave Country
26 November 2020
IOF Told to Prepare for Possible US Strike on Iran Ahead of Trump Exit
IOF Told to Prepare for Possible US Strike on Iran Ahead of Trump Exit
26 November 2020
Ayatollah Khamenei: Enemies Seeking to Dismantle Basij in Iran
Ayatollah Khamenei: Enemies Seeking to Dismantle Basij in Iran
25 November 2020
KSA Becomes ‘Green’ Country One Day after Bibi’s Saudi Trip
KSA Becomes ‘Green’ Country One Day after Bibi’s Saudi Trip
25 November 2020
Azerbaijani Troops Enter Further Territory Ceded By Armenia
Azerbaijani Troops Enter Further Territory Ceded By Armenia
25 November 2020
‘America Is Back’: Biden Pushes Past Trump Era with Nominees
‘America Is Back’: Biden Pushes Past Trump Era with Nominees
25 November 2020
Ayatollah Khamenei: Collective Effort, Innovation Keys to Overcome Sanctions
Ayatollah Khamenei: Collective Effort, Innovation Keys to Overcome Sanctions
24 November 2020
Iraq Arrests Daesh ‘Administrative Chief’ at Baghdad Airport
Iraq Arrests Daesh ‘Administrative Chief’ at Baghdad Airport
24 November 2020
Riyadh Admits Yemeni Missile Hit Saudi Aramco
Riyadh Admits Yemeni Missile Hit Saudi Aramco
24 November 2020
Russian Destroyer Issues Warning to US Ship for Violating Border
Russian Destroyer Issues Warning to US Ship for Violating Border
24 November 2020
Basij, Islamic Revolution’s Asset, Thwarting Enemies’ Plots
Basij, Islamic Revolution’s Asset, Thwarting Enemies’ Plots
23 November 2020