Palestine’s Maher Al-Akhras Embraces Freedom

Islam Times - Palestinian prisoner Maher Al-Akhras embraced his freedom on Thursday two weeks after he ended his 103-day hunger strike in protest against the Israeli administrative detention policy.

The Palestinian prisoner wo became an icon for steadfastness in face of Israeli aggression arrived on Thursday morning at An-Najah National Hospital in Nablus, Palestine Today reported.He will undergo several medical tests and checkups and his family will then decide whether he will stay at hospital or return home in Silat Al Dhaher, north of the West Bank, Pal Today added.Earlier this month, Al-Akhras ended his hunger strike after occupation authorities greed he would be freed at the end of the month and his administrative detention order would not be renewed.Al-Akhras, 49, began his hunger strike in July in an effort to highlight Israeli occupation’s use of administrative detention, which allows authorities to detain people Palestinians without pressing charges or trial.His family said that the hunger strike had taken a severe toll on Al-Akhras, who spent weeks in the hospital due to dangerous deterioration of his health.