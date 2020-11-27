Faisal Mikdad Sworn in as Syria’s New Foreign Minister

Islam Times - Faisal Mikdad was sworn in before Syrian President Bashar al-Assad on Thursday as the Arab country’s new Foreign and Expatriates Minister following the demise of former minister Walid al-Muallem.

After being sworn in, Assad received Mikdad and stressed the Foreign Ministry’s important role either in facing the political and diplomatic war, or refuting the distortion and misleading campaigns that Syria has been exposed to, or through enhancing relations with the friendly countries and the allies and opening new prospects of cooperation with them in various fields.Assad further underlined the importance of continued communication with the Syrian communities abroad, intensifying the efforts exerted by the Foreign Ministry and all the state institutions, in coordination with the friendly countries for speeding up the return of the Syrian refugees and preparing the appropriate conditions for them in their cities and villages.