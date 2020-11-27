0
Friday 27 November 2020 - 11:21

Member of ‘Israeli’ Corruption Inquiry Panel Has Business Meetings with Suspect

The meetings with Ben-Shoshan took place while Ganor was brokering deals with the German shipbuilder ThyssenKrupp in his role as the company's representative in the occupied territories. The commission formed by ‘Israeli’ War Minister Benny Gantz is examining misconduct in the purchase of naval vessels from the company.

Ben-Shoshan was the commander of the navy in the 1980s and retired from the military in 1989. Since then, he has been involved in a number of business initiatives. In the early 2000s, he met with Ganor a few times in his office in the Museum Tower in Tel Aviv and asked him to help out in business matters. Ganor spoke to the police about the meetings a few years ago.

This week, Gantz appointed Ben-Shoshan to the inquiry commission to look into the issues surrounding the submarine affair.

On Wednesday, ‘Israeli’ Channel 20 reported that another member of the commission, Yael Grill, had worked in the War Ministry’s procurement administration from 2012 to 2014, the period when the ship deals were made.

The submarine and warship affair centers around accusations that Netanyahu intervened to buy additional naval vessels from Germany, against security officials' position. Senior military officers, public officials and a number of people close to Netanyahu are suspected of demanding and receiving bribes to advance the deals with ThyssenKrupp to purchase submarines and missile corvettes, worth 1.5 billion euros and 430 million euros, respectively.
