Iran’s Navy Won’t Spare Efforts to Maintain Security, Massive Drill in Gulf Kicks Off

Islam Times - The Iranian Army's Navy in a statement on Thursday declared its full readiness to establish stability, security and hoist the country’s flag in the distant oceans and international waters, as well as spare no effort to sacrifice its life in this glorious path.

The statement issued to mark Navy Day [November 27] further noted that the day each year is a reminder of the bravery and sacrifices of the men who with empty hands and big hearts and firm faith struck at the heart of the Ba'athist regime's navy, and although they immortalized themselves forever as the guardians of the Gulf, they cut off Saddam's regime's hands from the sea forever.Today, if this force has the title of a strategic force on its forehead, it is the fruit of the blood of the young people and their silent struggles, who defend all the valuable interests and assets of this land thousands of kilometers away from the country's water borders, the statement said.Meanwhile, the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps [IRGC] Navy’s volunteer forces, known as Basij, staged massive drills along the Gulf coastline and the hugely strategic Strait of Hormuz.The maneuvers kicked off on Thursday, with Rear Admiral Alireza Tangsiri, commander of the IRGC Navy, in attendance.The event saw sailors, enlisted with the popular volunteer Basij force, taking to the waters aboard more than 1,000 light and semi-heavy-lift vessels.The drills were staged to mark the final day of the National Basij Week to display the naval power that is possessed by the popular force.The Basij force was formed after the victory of Iran’s Islamic Revolution in 1979 on the order of the late founder of the Islamic Republic, Imam Khomeini. The force owes its strength to integrity and solidarity among the grassroots in the country, and has been playing a major role in backing responsible authorities in defending the Revolution’s ideals.The commander likewise called the exercise a “show of the power that is at the disposal of the Islamic Republic’s popular establishment.”It seeks to send across a message off “peace, friendship, fraternity, and establishment of sustainable security” in the Gulf and the Sea of Oman littoral area, he added.