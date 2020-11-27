0
Friday 27 November 2020 - 23:22

Terrorists Assassinate Iranian Nuclear Scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh

Story Code : 900378
Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, a scientist involved in Iran’s nuclear industry, was assassinated by unknown attackers after clash with his bodyguards near Tehran on Friday, according to Tasnim news agency.

Raja News said in a report that the top scientist has been assassinated in Absard county near Damavand, 60 km east of Tehran.

Fakhrizadeh was reportedly the only Iranian scientist that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had cited in a program. The Zionist regime’s media say several assassination attempts to kill him had failed in the past years.

The Iranian defense ministry issued a statement in which it publicly announced the assassination report, offering condolences to the Supreme Leader Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei and all the Iranians.
Source : TNA
Comment


