Netanyahu: ‘Israeli’ Election Imminent if Gantz Doesn’t Change Approach

Islam Times - Zionist Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned on Thursday that if his main coalition partner, War Minister Benny Gantz, doesn't change his approach, the occupation entity will hold an election – which would be the fourth in two years.

Netanyahu's Likud and Gantz's Kahol Lavan parties have been at loggerheads over a number of issues, including passage of the entity’s budget and Gantz's decision to open a commission of inquiry into accusations of misconduct in the Zionist government's purchase of naval vessels from Germany."If we see a different approach from Kahol Lavan and cooperation instead of a government within a government, we will be able to continue to work together," Netanyahu said at a welcome reception for the first commercial flight from Dubai to the occupied territories."If not, I think everyone understands that this will lead, unfortunately, to an election. I would prefer for us to be united."Likud, however, later said in a statement "The prime minister sees no reason to go to election," arguing that if an election is called, it would be Kahol Lavan's fault.Kahol Lavan responded with a scathing criticism of Netanyahu, writing on Twitter: "The one violating agreements, halting appointments and precents the budget out of political and personal motives for months is Benjamin Netanyahu. It's no coincidence that in every poll, an overwhelming majority of the public blames Netanyahu for the expected calling of an election – because it's true. If there were no trial, we would have a budget."