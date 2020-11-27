0
Friday 27 November 2020 - 23:58

Netanyahu: ‘Israeli’ Election Imminent if Gantz Doesn’t Change Approach

Story Code : 900382
Netanyahu: ‘Israeli’ Election Imminent if Gantz Doesn’t Change Approach
Netanyahu's Likud and Gantz's Kahol Lavan parties have been at loggerheads over a number of issues, including passage of the entity’s budget and Gantz's decision to open a commission of inquiry into accusations of misconduct in the Zionist government's purchase of naval vessels from Germany.

"If we see a different approach from Kahol Lavan and cooperation instead of a government within a government, we will be able to continue to work together," Netanyahu said at a welcome reception for the first commercial flight from Dubai to the occupied territories.

"If not, I think everyone understands that this will lead, unfortunately, to an election. I would prefer for us to be united."

Likud, however, later said in a statement "The prime minister sees no reason to go to election," arguing that if an election is called, it would be Kahol Lavan's fault.

Kahol Lavan responded with a scathing criticism of Netanyahu, writing on Twitter: "The one violating agreements, halting appointments and precents the budget out of political and personal motives for months is Benjamin Netanyahu. It's no coincidence that in every poll, an overwhelming majority of the public blames Netanyahu for the expected calling of an election – because it's true. If there were no trial, we would have a budget."
Related Stories
Netanyahu in 2018: Remember This Name, Fakhrizadeh!
Islam Times - During one of his press conferences aimed to discuss Iran’s nuclear program, the Zionist PM Benjamin Netanyahu claimed he managed to obtain secret documents about the Iranian ...
Comment


Featured Stories
NYT: Zionist Entity Behind Hit on Mohsen Fakhrizadeh
NYT: Zionist Entity Behind Hit on Mohsen Fakhrizadeh
Iran’s Navy Won’t Spare Efforts to Maintain Security, Massive Drill in Gulf Kicks Off
Iran’s Navy Won’t Spare Efforts to Maintain Security, Massive Drill in Gulf Kicks Off
27 November 2020
UN Agency For Palestinians Runs Out of Money for First Time
UN Agency For Palestinians Runs Out of Money for First Time
27 November 2020
Trump Admin Removes Experts from Advisory Committee for Political Reasons
Trump Admin Removes Experts from Advisory Committee for Political Reasons
27 November 2020
Official: Aramco Hit by 100% Yemen-Made Missile
Official: Aramco Hit by 100% Yemen-Made Missile
26 November 2020
Ethiopia PM Orders Final Offensive against Tigray Leaders in Mekele
Ethiopia PM Orders Final Offensive against Tigray Leaders in Mekele
26 November 2020
UN: ‘Israel’s’ Gaza Blockade Has Devastated Economy
UN: ‘Israel’s’ Gaza Blockade Has Devastated Economy
26 November 2020
Iran UN Envoy: US Looting Syria’s Oil, Wealth, Must Leave Country
Iran UN Envoy: US Looting Syria’s Oil, Wealth, Must Leave Country
26 November 2020
IOF Told to Prepare for Possible US Strike on Iran Ahead of Trump Exit
IOF Told to Prepare for Possible US Strike on Iran Ahead of Trump Exit
26 November 2020
Ayatollah Khamenei: Enemies Seeking to Dismantle Basij in Iran
Ayatollah Khamenei: Enemies Seeking to Dismantle Basij in Iran
25 November 2020
KSA Becomes ‘Green’ Country One Day after Bibi’s Saudi Trip
KSA Becomes ‘Green’ Country One Day after Bibi’s Saudi Trip
25 November 2020
Azerbaijani Troops Enter Further Territory Ceded By Armenia
Azerbaijani Troops Enter Further Territory Ceded By Armenia
25 November 2020
‘America Is Back’: Biden Pushes Past Trump Era with Nominees
‘America Is Back’: Biden Pushes Past Trump Era with Nominees
25 November 2020