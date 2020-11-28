0
Saturday 28 November 2020 - 00:00

NYT: Zionist Entity Behind Hit on Mohsen Fakhrizadeh

Story Code : 900384
NYT: Zionist Entity Behind Hit on Mohsen Fakhrizadeh
The report came after several Iranian officials pointed the finger at the Zionist entity for the terrorist attack which took place at Absard city east of Tehran on Friday.

The Times report said it was not clear how much Washington knew ahead of the attack, though it noted that the Zionist entity and the US work closely on issues pertaining to Iran.

An unnamed Israeli official told Kan news Friday that “without Fakhrizadeh it will be very hard for Iran to advance its military [nuclear] program.”

The killing of Fakhrizadeh is the latest in a series of assassinations of nuclear scientists in Iran in recent years that the Islamic republic has blamed on Israel. Israeli TV coverage noted that Friday’s attack was far more complex than any of those previous incidents.

In Washington, an official told CNN the administration was closely following the assassination, which “would be a big deal.”

In an interview with Fox News earlier this week, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo noted: “The real tools of creating a nuclear weapon are capacity, smart people, money. Those are the things that help you build out a nuclear weapons program.”

The former US Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for the Middle East, Patrick Mulroy, told the newspaper Fakhrizadeh was “their senior-most nuclear scientist and was believed to be responsible for Iran’s covert nuclear program.”

“He was also a senior officer in the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, and that will magnify Iran’s desire to respond by force.”
Related Stories
NYT Report Says Trump Tax Records Unveil Previously Unknown Accounts in China, UK
Islam Times - With US election season in full swing, American media giants, including the New York Times, have been closely scrutinizing Donald ...
Comment


Featured Stories
NYT: Zionist Entity Behind Hit on Mohsen Fakhrizadeh
NYT: Zionist Entity Behind Hit on Mohsen Fakhrizadeh
Iran’s Navy Won’t Spare Efforts to Maintain Security, Massive Drill in Gulf Kicks Off
Iran’s Navy Won’t Spare Efforts to Maintain Security, Massive Drill in Gulf Kicks Off
27 November 2020
UN Agency For Palestinians Runs Out of Money for First Time
UN Agency For Palestinians Runs Out of Money for First Time
27 November 2020
Trump Admin Removes Experts from Advisory Committee for Political Reasons
Trump Admin Removes Experts from Advisory Committee for Political Reasons
27 November 2020
Official: Aramco Hit by 100% Yemen-Made Missile
Official: Aramco Hit by 100% Yemen-Made Missile
26 November 2020
Ethiopia PM Orders Final Offensive against Tigray Leaders in Mekele
Ethiopia PM Orders Final Offensive against Tigray Leaders in Mekele
26 November 2020
UN: ‘Israel’s’ Gaza Blockade Has Devastated Economy
UN: ‘Israel’s’ Gaza Blockade Has Devastated Economy
26 November 2020
Iran UN Envoy: US Looting Syria’s Oil, Wealth, Must Leave Country
Iran UN Envoy: US Looting Syria’s Oil, Wealth, Must Leave Country
26 November 2020
IOF Told to Prepare for Possible US Strike on Iran Ahead of Trump Exit
IOF Told to Prepare for Possible US Strike on Iran Ahead of Trump Exit
26 November 2020
Ayatollah Khamenei: Enemies Seeking to Dismantle Basij in Iran
Ayatollah Khamenei: Enemies Seeking to Dismantle Basij in Iran
25 November 2020
KSA Becomes ‘Green’ Country One Day after Bibi’s Saudi Trip
KSA Becomes ‘Green’ Country One Day after Bibi’s Saudi Trip
25 November 2020
Azerbaijani Troops Enter Further Territory Ceded By Armenia
Azerbaijani Troops Enter Further Territory Ceded By Armenia
25 November 2020
‘America Is Back’: Biden Pushes Past Trump Era with Nominees
‘America Is Back’: Biden Pushes Past Trump Era with Nominees
25 November 2020