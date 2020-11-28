0
Saturday 28 November 2020 - 01:29

Iran Warns Harsh Revenge Awaiting Those behind Fakhrizadeh Assassination

“Once again, the terrorists affiliated with the global arrogance and the evil Zionist regime, in a brutal act, martyred one of the country’s scientific, research and defense field managers,” said Major General Mohamad Hossein Baqeri said on Friday.

“The assassination of this valuable manager, although inflicted a blow to the country’s defense complex, enemies should know that the path started by these scientists will never be stopped,” he added.

“Terrorist groups and the commanders and perpetrators of the assassination of Mohsen Fakhrizadeh should be aware that severe revenge awaits them,” he stressed.

Earlier on Friday, Iranian nuclear scientist, Mohsen Fakhrizadeh-Mahabadi, was martyred, after being targeted in a multi-pronged attack involving at least one explosion and small fire by a number of assailants in Absard city of Damavand County, Tehran province.

According to the Public Relations Office of the Ministry of Defense, the prominent physicist, who headed its Organization of Defensive Innovation and Research (SPND), was sent to hospital immediately but was martyred due to the wounds he had sustained in the terrorist assault.
