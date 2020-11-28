0
Saturday 28 November 2020 - 12:12

Ex-CIA Director Blasts Assassination of Iranian Nuclear Scientist

Story Code : 900470
Ex-CIA Director Blasts Assassination of Iranian Nuclear Scientist
“This was a criminal act & highly reckless,” Brennan wrote on Twitter Friday afternoon. “It risks lethal retaliation & a new round of regional conflict.”

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said that attack on Fakhrizadeh had “serious indications” that ‘Israel’ was involved in the assassination but did not provide additional details – though there are expected to be international repercussions.

Fakhrizadeh’s assassination comes less than a year after the assassination of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guard Corps [IRGC] Quds Force Commander Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani by the US military in a drone strike while he was on an official visit to Baghdad.

“Iranian leaders would be wise to wait for the return of responsible American leadership on the global stage & to resist the urge to respond against perceived culprits,” Brennan wrote, urging Iranian officials to address the topic diplomatically once President-elect Joe Biden’s administration takes over the White House.

Trump has yet to publicly comment on the attack, but retweeted a message by ‘Israeli’ journalist Yossi Melman who said the killing of the Iranian nuclear scientist was “a major psychological and professional blow for Iran.”
Related Stories
Explosion Damages Oil Tanker Off Red Sea Coast
Islam Times - An explosion damaged an oil tanker off the coast of Saudi Arabia in the Red Sea near the border with Yemen, according to a private security firm.
Comment


Featured Stories
Nimitz Carrier Group Returns to Gulf after Drills
Nimitz Carrier Group Returns to Gulf after Drills
British Military Sent on Secret Mission to Protect Saudi Oilfields
British Military Sent on Secret Mission to Protect Saudi Oilfields
28 November 2020
Ayatollah Khamenei Commands Holding Criminals of Martyr Fakhrizadeh’s Assassination Accountable, Vows Punishment
Ayatollah Khamenei Commands Holding Criminals of Martyr Fakhrizadeh’s Assassination Accountable, Vows Punishment
28 November 2020
Trump Retweets ‘Israeli’ Journalist’s Message Praising Iranian Scientist’s Assassination
Trump Retweets ‘Israeli’ Journalist’s Message Praising Iranian Scientist’s Assassination
28 November 2020
NYT: Zionist Entity Behind Hit on Mohsen Fakhrizadeh
NYT: Zionist Entity Behind Hit on Mohsen Fakhrizadeh
28 November 2020
Iran’s Navy Won’t Spare Efforts to Maintain Security, Massive Drill in Gulf Kicks Off
Iran’s Navy Won’t Spare Efforts to Maintain Security, Massive Drill in Gulf Kicks Off
27 November 2020
UN Agency For Palestinians Runs Out of Money for First Time
UN Agency For Palestinians Runs Out of Money for First Time
27 November 2020
Trump Admin Removes Experts from Advisory Committee for Political Reasons
Trump Admin Removes Experts from Advisory Committee for Political Reasons
27 November 2020
Official: Aramco Hit by 100% Yemen-Made Missile
Official: Aramco Hit by 100% Yemen-Made Missile
26 November 2020
Ethiopia PM Orders Final Offensive against Tigray Leaders in Mekele
Ethiopia PM Orders Final Offensive against Tigray Leaders in Mekele
26 November 2020
UN: ‘Israel’s’ Gaza Blockade Has Devastated Economy
UN: ‘Israel’s’ Gaza Blockade Has Devastated Economy
26 November 2020
Iran UN Envoy: US Looting Syria’s Oil, Wealth, Must Leave Country
Iran UN Envoy: US Looting Syria’s Oil, Wealth, Must Leave Country
26 November 2020
IOF Told to Prepare for Possible US Strike on Iran Ahead of Trump Exit
IOF Told to Prepare for Possible US Strike on Iran Ahead of Trump Exit
26 November 2020