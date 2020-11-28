0
Saturday 28 November 2020 - 12:14

Iranian Parliament to Reduce IAEA Inspections to Zero

Story Code : 900471
Iranian Parliament to Reduce IAEA Inspections to Zero
In a tweet on Saturday, Nasrollah Pezhmanfar wrote, "A statement condemning the assassination of Mohsen Fakhrizadeh will be read out in an open session of Parliament tomorrow, mandating the government to retaliate quickly against US and ‘Israeli’ terrorist leaders and to reduce the level of IAEA spy inspections of nuclear and military facilities to zero."

Martyr Fakhrizadeh-Mahavadi was targeted on Friday in a multi-pronged attack involving at least one explosion and small fire by a number of assailants in Absard city of Damavand County, Tehran province.

According to the Public Relations Office of the Ministry of Defense, the prominent physicist, who headed its Organization of Defensive Innovation and Research [SPND], was sent to hospital immediately but was martyred due to the wounds he had sustained in the terrorist assault.

During the conflict, the security team protecting the Iranian scientist were also injured and transferred to hospital.
Comment


Featured Stories
Nimitz Carrier Group Returns to Gulf after Drills
Nimitz Carrier Group Returns to Gulf after Drills
British Military Sent on Secret Mission to Protect Saudi Oilfields
British Military Sent on Secret Mission to Protect Saudi Oilfields
28 November 2020
Ayatollah Khamenei Commands Holding Criminals of Martyr Fakhrizadeh’s Assassination Accountable, Vows Punishment
Ayatollah Khamenei Commands Holding Criminals of Martyr Fakhrizadeh’s Assassination Accountable, Vows Punishment
28 November 2020
Trump Retweets ‘Israeli’ Journalist’s Message Praising Iranian Scientist’s Assassination
Trump Retweets ‘Israeli’ Journalist’s Message Praising Iranian Scientist’s Assassination
28 November 2020
NYT: Zionist Entity Behind Hit on Mohsen Fakhrizadeh
NYT: Zionist Entity Behind Hit on Mohsen Fakhrizadeh
28 November 2020
Iran’s Navy Won’t Spare Efforts to Maintain Security, Massive Drill in Gulf Kicks Off
Iran’s Navy Won’t Spare Efforts to Maintain Security, Massive Drill in Gulf Kicks Off
27 November 2020
UN Agency For Palestinians Runs Out of Money for First Time
UN Agency For Palestinians Runs Out of Money for First Time
27 November 2020
Trump Admin Removes Experts from Advisory Committee for Political Reasons
Trump Admin Removes Experts from Advisory Committee for Political Reasons
27 November 2020
Official: Aramco Hit by 100% Yemen-Made Missile
Official: Aramco Hit by 100% Yemen-Made Missile
26 November 2020
Ethiopia PM Orders Final Offensive against Tigray Leaders in Mekele
Ethiopia PM Orders Final Offensive against Tigray Leaders in Mekele
26 November 2020
UN: ‘Israel’s’ Gaza Blockade Has Devastated Economy
UN: ‘Israel’s’ Gaza Blockade Has Devastated Economy
26 November 2020
Iran UN Envoy: US Looting Syria’s Oil, Wealth, Must Leave Country
Iran UN Envoy: US Looting Syria’s Oil, Wealth, Must Leave Country
26 November 2020
IOF Told to Prepare for Possible US Strike on Iran Ahead of Trump Exit
IOF Told to Prepare for Possible US Strike on Iran Ahead of Trump Exit
26 November 2020