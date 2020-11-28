Israeli Embassies Reportedly On High Alert as Iran Vows Revenge for Scientist’s Murder

Islam Times - Israeli embassies around the world have increased their level of alert, according to Israeli media outlets which added that Zionist communities throughout the world were also advised to stay vigilant.

The report comes as Iranian Supreme Leader Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei strongly condemned the killing of Iranian nuclear physicist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, calling for the perpetrators of the crime to be punished.In a tweet, Imam Khamenei added that the scientific work Fakhrizadeh was involved in will continue to be pursued.“All relevant administrators must seriously place two crucial matters on their agendas: 1st to investigate this crime and firmly prosecute its perpetrators and its commanders, 2nd to continue the martyr’s scientific and technological efforts in all the sectors where he was active.”Nuclear physicist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, the head of Iran’s research and innovation center, was assassinated on Friday in a gun and bomb attack in Absard, a city situated about 175 km east of Tehran.