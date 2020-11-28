Syrian FM Condemns Assassination of Fakhrzadeh, Reiterates Support to Iran

Islam Times - Syrian Foreign and Expatriates Minister Dr. Faisal Mikdad expressed condemnation of the assassination of the Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh near the capital, Tehran.

Mikdad statement came during a meeting with Iran’s Ambassador to Syria Javad Turk-Abadi as the two men discussed prospects of relations between Syria and Iran and means of strengthening them in addition to developments on the regional and international arenas.Mikdad renewed Syria’s standing by Iran in the face of desperate attempts to undermine its progress and scientific and national capabilities.Minister Mikdad affirmed that such crimes affect the whole world because it is not just an assassination but rather a terrorist act that the international community must condemn.He emphasized that the United Nations must fulfill its responsibilities in fighting terrorism and adhering to the rules of international law or that there would be more tension in the region.The Syrian Minister also expressed his confidence in Iran’s ability to confront such terrorist crimes that the Zionist entity and those who back it in practicing international piracy.For his part, the Iranian ambassador expressed his appreciation for Syria’s condemnation of this criminal assassination and the appreciation of his government for Syria’s solidarity with it in these difficult times.He stressed that Iran will not stand idly by in the face of these heinous crimes.The Iranian diplomat stressed his country’s will to continue to deepen relations and strategic cooperation with Syria in various fields and in a manner that enhances the capabilities of the two countries’ peoples to face the common challenges facing them.Both sides agreed to continue coordination and consultation between Syria and Iran on various developments and events.