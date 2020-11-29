0
Sunday 29 November 2020 - 11:52

Report: Trump Considering Kicking Off 2024 Run During Biden's Inauguration

Story Code : 900673
Report: Trump Considering Kicking Off 2024 Run During Biden
Three people familiar with the conversations told the news outlet that the president has been discussing the specifics of a campaign launch with close advisers and confidants. 

Two sources said that Trump has floated the idea of a 2024-related event during Biden’s inauguration week, possibly on Inauguration Day, if his legal efforts to overturn the 2020 election fail. 

Bloomberg reported on Thursday that Trump said he planned to run in 2024 if his attorneys could not overturn the results of the 2020 election, The Daily Beast noted.

A possible 2024 bid has some support from GOP voters. 

One poll from Seven Letter Insight found that 66 percent of Republican voters would support the president running in 2024. A separate Morning Consult-Politico poll found that 54 percent would vote for the president in a 2024 primary. 

Trump this year has repeatedly refused to concede the election, and he and his allies have continued to make accusations of voter fraud to explain his 2020 election loss. During a press call on Thursday with reporters, the president continued to claim that widespread voter fraud had occurred.

“I don't know what is going to happen. I know one thing: Joe Biden did not get 80 million votes,” said Trump. He also claimed that he had received significantly more than 74 million votes, insisting that votes for him had been tossed out.

Most of Trump’s legal challenges in key battleground states to overturn the election results have been dismissed. Most recently, the 3rd US Circuit Court of Appeals upheld a ruling on Friday dismissing the campaign’s case to prevent Pennsylvania from certifying its election results showing Biden winning the state. 

After weeks of stalling the transition process, the General Services Administration reached out to Biden’s campaign, giving the transition team access to government resources and personnel. While its chief said she came to the decision on her own, Trump tweeted that he directed the agency to do so.
