Sunday 29 November 2020 - 11:56

Boko Haram Commits Massacre, Kills at Least 43 Farm Workers in Nigeria

The assailants tied up the agricultural workers and slit their throats in the village of Koshobe, the militia said.

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari condemned the attack, saying: “The entire country has been wounded by these senseless killings.”

“We have recovered 43 dead bodies, all of them slaughtered, along with six others with serious injuries,” said militia leader Babakura Kolo, who helped the survivors.

“It is no doubt the handiwork of Boko Haram who operate in the area and frequently attack farmers.”

The victims were laborers from Sokoto state in northwestern Nigeria, roughly 1,000 kilometers (600 miles) away, who had travelled to the northeast to find work, said another militiaman Ibrahim Liman who gave the same toll.

“There were 60 farmers who were contracted to harvest paddy in the rice fields. Forty-three were slaughtered, with six injured,” Liman said.

Eight others were missing, presumed to have been kidnapped by the extremists, he said.

The bodies were taken to Zabarmari village, two kilometers away, where they would be kept ahead of burial on Sunday, said resident Mala Bunu who took part in the search and rescue operation.

Last month Boko Haram militants slaughtered 22 farmers working on their irrigation fields near Maiduguri in two separate incidents.
