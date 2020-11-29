0
Sunday 29 November 2020 - 12:49

Hundreds Protest Outside Israeli Leader's Jerusalem Home

Story Code : 900676
Hundreds Protest Outside Israeli Leader
A mix of grassroots groups have held the weekly protests, saying Netanyahu should step down while he is on trial for corruption and because of his handling of the coronavirus in Israel, The Associated Press reported.

After two lockdowns this year, the nation's economy is struggling, and hundreds of thousands of Israelis remain out of work. Many protesters are Israelis who have lost their jobs.

After six months of demonstrations and with wintry weather setting in, the protest crowds have started to shrink. But participants remained vocal and animated Saturday. Nearly all wore masks, though not everyone observed social distancing.

Many held Israeli and pink flags, one of the symbols of the protest movement. Others hoisted model submarines, a reference to a scandal over an Israeli purchase of German submarines in which several Netanyahu associates have been implicated.

Netanyahu has not been named as a suspect in that case, though his rival, Defence Minister Benny Gantz, ordered an investigation into the affair this week.

Smaller protests also took place at junctions and overpasses across Israel, and at Netanyahu's private home in the upscale coastal town of Caesaria.
Comment


Featured Stories
Zairf Calls on EU to Leave Double Standards on Assassination
Zairf Calls on EU to Leave Double Standards on Assassination
Boko Haram Commits Massacre, Kills at Least 43 Farm Workers in Nigeria
Boko Haram Commits Massacre, Kills at Least 43 Farm Workers in Nigeria
29 November 2020
MBS Delays Normalization Pact with ‘Israel’ Due to Biden Win
MBS Delays Normalization Pact with ‘Israel’ Due to Biden Win
29 November 2020
At Least 2 Killed, 23 Wounded in Car Bomb Attack in S. Afghanistan
At Least 2 Killed, 23 Wounded in Car Bomb Attack in S. Afghanistan
29 November 2020
Nimitz Carrier Group Returns to Gulf after Drills
Nimitz Carrier Group Returns to Gulf after Drills
28 November 2020
British Military Sent on Secret Mission to Protect Saudi Oilfields
British Military Sent on Secret Mission to Protect Saudi Oilfields
28 November 2020
Ayatollah Khamenei Commands Holding Criminals of Martyr Fakhrizadeh’s Assassination Accountable, Vows Punishment
Ayatollah Khamenei Commands Holding Criminals of Martyr Fakhrizadeh’s Assassination Accountable, Vows Punishment
28 November 2020
Trump Retweets ‘Israeli’ Journalist’s Message Praising Iranian Scientist’s Assassination
Trump Retweets ‘Israeli’ Journalist’s Message Praising Iranian Scientist’s Assassination
28 November 2020
NYT: Zionist Entity Behind Hit on Mohsen Fakhrizadeh
NYT: Zionist Entity Behind Hit on Mohsen Fakhrizadeh
28 November 2020
Iran’s Navy Won’t Spare Efforts to Maintain Security, Massive Drill in Gulf Kicks Off
Iran’s Navy Won’t Spare Efforts to Maintain Security, Massive Drill in Gulf Kicks Off
27 November 2020
UN Agency For Palestinians Runs Out of Money for First Time
UN Agency For Palestinians Runs Out of Money for First Time
27 November 2020
Trump Admin Removes Experts from Advisory Committee for Political Reasons
Trump Admin Removes Experts from Advisory Committee for Political Reasons
27 November 2020
Official: Aramco Hit by 100% Yemen-Made Missile
Official: Aramco Hit by 100% Yemen-Made Missile
26 November 2020