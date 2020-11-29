UN Envoy Stresses Need for Political Talks to End Yemen War

Islam Times - Stating that the time has come to end the war in Yemen, the UN special envoy to this country stressed the need for political dialogue to end the war.

According to Al Mayadeen, Martin Griffiths said that the political talks between the parties involved in Yemen must begin in order to establish a comprehensive ceasefire in the country; a ceasefire that ends the current war.It is time to stop the war in Yemen, he stressed.The remarks came after Foreign Minister of the Yemeni National Salvation Government Hisham Sharaf recently sent a letter to Martin Griffiths, saying that Yemen is currently facing a humanitarian catastrophe due to the continuation of the Saudi aggression.Yesterday, Mohammed Abdul Salam, the spokesman for the Yemeni Ansarullah movement strongly condemned the continued foreign support for the Saudi aggressors.Referring to the American and British weapons that the Saudis use in the war against Yemen, he said that the US and British weapons cannot provide security for Saudi Arabia.The only way for Saudi Arabia to regain its lost security is to end the war against Yemen and the siege of the Yemeni people, as well as to leave the country forever, Abdul Salam noted.