Sunday 29 November 2020 - 13:39

Chinese Paper Slams ‘Barbaric’ Killing of Top Iranian Scientist

Global Times, a Chinese state-run daily tabloid, published a brief editorial on Saturday asking if Fakhrizadeh's killing had opened a "Pandora's box".

"Western countries have remained silent about this barbaric and shameless act," wrote Global Times editor-in-chief Hu Xijin.

"Imagine if a leading scientist from the US or the UK was assassinated, what kind of tsunami of public condemnation would that cause?"

"Strength is the lifeline that safeguards national security and dignity," Hu continued.

"Now that the US regards China as its opponent, who knows what kind of rogue method it will use to gather allies against China? It's unlikely that when Joe Biden assumes office he will reverse the general trend of increasing tension between China and the US," he also said.

Fakhrizadeh, who headed the Iranian Defense Ministry’s Organization of Defensive Innovation and Research (SPND), was targeted on Friday in a multi-pronged attack involving at least one explosion and small fire by a number of assailants in Absard city of Damavand County, Tehran Province.

Iranian government officials and military commanders have hinted that the Israeli regime could have been behind the terror attack, vowing harsh revenge against all the criminals involved.

Meanwhile, the New York Times reported that Israel was behind the assassination, citing three US officials.

“One American official — along with two other intelligence officials — said that Israel was behind the attack on the scientist,” the paper said.

“It was unclear how much the United States may have known about the operation in advance, but the two nations are the closest of allies and have long shared intelligence regarding Iran,” it added.
