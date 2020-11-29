UK Says Still Waiting to See Full Facts about Iranian Scientist Killing

Islam Times - British Foreign Minister Dominic Raab said on Sunday he was concerned about the situation in Iran and the region after the killing of a top Iranian scientist.

“We are concerned about the situation in Iran and the wider region we do want to see de-escalation of tensions,” Raab told Sky News after Iranian scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh was killed by terrorists in an ambush near Tehran on Friday.He added, “We’re still waiting to see the full facts to address the full facts of what’s happened in Iran but I would say that we stick to the rule of international humanitarian law which is very clear against targeting civilians”.Fakhrizadeh, who headed the Iranian Defense Ministry’s Organization of Defensive Innovation and Research (SPND), was targeted on Friday in a multi-pronged attack involving at least one explosion and small fire by a number of assailants in Absard city of Damavand County, Tehran Province.Iranian government officials and military commanders have hinted that the Israeli regime could have been behind the terror attack, vowing harsh revenge against all the criminals involved.Meanwhile, the New York Times reported that Israel was behind the assassination, citing three US officials.“One American official — along with two other intelligence officials — said that Israel was behind the attack on the scientist,” the paper said.“It was unclear how much the United States may have known about the operation in advance, but the two nations are the closest of allies and have long shared intelligence regarding Iran,” it added.