Reports Reveal More about Israeli Role in Assassination of Iran’s Mohsen Fakhrizadeh

Islam Times - Israeli and western reports revealed more information about Israeli role in the assassination of prominent Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh.

An anonymous Israeli official has told the New York Times on Sunday that the “world should thank” the Zionist entity for the assassination of the scientist who was described by western diplomats as the ‘father’ and the ‘mastermind’ of Iran’s nuclear program.Also on Sunday, The Times of Israel quoted anonymous western intelligence source as saying that Fakhrizadeh’s killing was the “pinnacle” of Tel Aviv’s long-term plan to prevent Iran from producing nuclear weapons.According to the Israeli outlet, Channel 13 reportedly indicated that the scientist had been a “target” of multiple Israeli prime ministers, and several different directors of the Mossad Israeli intelligence agency, including assassinations and sabotage abroad.Earlier on Saturday, The Washington Post quoted a senior US official as saying that Zionist regime is definitely behind the assassination of the scientist.Quoting a senior US official, the Washington Post said the United States had nothing to do with the assassination of Fakhrizadeh.The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said that there was no doubt that the Zionist regime was behind the attack.The source claimed that the Trump administration has no desire to be dragged into a regional war by the Zionist regime.