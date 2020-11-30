0
Monday 30 November 2020 - 03:14

China Powers Up First Domestically-Developed Nuclear Reactor

Story Code : 900752
China Powers Up First Domestically-Developed Nuclear Reactor
The Fuqing Nuclear Power Plant in the Southeast Fujian Province successfully started generating electricity on Friday morning, Chinese media reported.

The reactor, using Hualong One technology, has one of the world's most advanced nuclear power reactor designs.

It has a lifespan of 60 years and meets "the strictest safety standard in the world", according to the China National Nuclear Corporation (CNNC).

It can also generate 10 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity each year and cut carbon emissions by 8.16 million tons, according to the CNNC.

The power plant's general manager, Zhao Hao, said that the unit would have to undergo a series of tests before the reactor starts commercial operation later this year.

He said that the landmark achievement indicated a great improvement in the competitiveness of China's nuclear power industry.

The European Utility Requirements Organization certified the reactor's design earlier this month.

"This marks China breaking the monopoly of foreign nuclear power technology and officially entering the technology's first batch of advanced countries," said the CNNC.

China kicked off the construction of the new power unit at Fuqing in 2015.

The country has 13 nuclear plants under construction, more than anywhere else in the world.

China has switched from the US nuclear power technology to a domestically-developed alternative as geopolitical uncertainties increase amid rising tensions between Beijing and Washington.

The two world powers have been involved in disputes over a range of issues, including trade, the South China Sea, Hong Kong, and the coronavirus pandemic.
Comment


Featured Stories
Iran
Iran's State TV: Weapon Used in Top Nuclear Scientist's Killing was Made in Israel
Yemen’s Badr-P Kills, Injures Saudi Officers, Soldiers in the Aggression’s Joint Operations Room in Marib
Yemen’s Badr-P Kills, Injures Saudi Officers, Soldiers in the Aggression’s Joint Operations Room in Marib
30 November 2020
Trump Says FBI, Department of Justice Could Be ‘Involved’ in ‘Rigged US Election’
Trump Says FBI, Department of Justice Could Be ‘Involved’ in ‘Rigged US Election’
30 November 2020
Zairf Calls on EU to Leave Double Standards on Assassination
Zairf Calls on EU to Leave Double Standards on Assassination
29 November 2020
Boko Haram Commits Massacre, Kills at Least 43 Farm Workers in Nigeria
Boko Haram Commits Massacre, Kills at Least 43 Farm Workers in Nigeria
29 November 2020
MBS Delays Normalization Pact with ‘Israel’ Due to Biden Win
MBS Delays Normalization Pact with ‘Israel’ Due to Biden Win
29 November 2020
At Least 2 Killed, 23 Wounded in Car Bomb Attack in S. Afghanistan
At Least 2 Killed, 23 Wounded in Car Bomb Attack in S. Afghanistan
29 November 2020
Nimitz Carrier Group Returns to Gulf after Drills
Nimitz Carrier Group Returns to Gulf after Drills
28 November 2020
British Military Sent on Secret Mission to Protect Saudi Oilfields
British Military Sent on Secret Mission to Protect Saudi Oilfields
28 November 2020
Ayatollah Khamenei Commands Holding Criminals of Martyr Fakhrizadeh’s Assassination Accountable, Vows Punishment
Ayatollah Khamenei Commands Holding Criminals of Martyr Fakhrizadeh’s Assassination Accountable, Vows Punishment
28 November 2020
Trump Retweets ‘Israeli’ Journalist’s Message Praising Iranian Scientist’s Assassination
Trump Retweets ‘Israeli’ Journalist’s Message Praising Iranian Scientist’s Assassination
28 November 2020
NYT: Zionist Entity Behind Hit on Mohsen Fakhrizadeh
NYT: Zionist Entity Behind Hit on Mohsen Fakhrizadeh
28 November 2020
Iran’s Navy Won’t Spare Efforts to Maintain Security, Massive Drill in Gulf Kicks Off
Iran’s Navy Won’t Spare Efforts to Maintain Security, Massive Drill in Gulf Kicks Off
27 November 2020