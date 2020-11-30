Initiating a War with Iran Insanity: Former US Official

Islam Times - Former US Deputy National Security Advisor said bombing Iran’s nuclear facilities will start a war in the Middle East.

Former US Deputy National Security Advisor Ben Rhodes said that bombing Iran’s nuclear facilities will initiate a war in the Middle East.He went on to say bombing Iran’s nuclear facilities will not stop Iran’s nuclear activities because the Islamic Republic already has enough knowledge in this regard.Ben Rhodes maintained that Iran could launch an attack on the US embassy in Baghdad or Saudi Arabia if its nuclear facilities are bombed, adding that one must be insane to initiate a war with Iran.