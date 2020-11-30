0
Monday 30 November 2020 - 03:59

Iraq, Iran, Russia, Syria to Exchange Security Information

Story Code : 900760
Iraq, Iran, Russia, Syria to Exchange Security Information
Spokesperson for Iraq's Joint Chief of Staff Major General Tahseen al-Khafaji made the remarks on Sunday and emphasized the effective role and successful achievements of Quartet Committee for the exchange of information and security cooperation between Iraq, Iran, Russia and Syria.

The Quartet Committee for Exchange of Information and Security Cooperation, with members from Iraq, Iran, Russia and Syria based in Iraqi Ministry of Defense under the command of a senior official of the Ministry, is very important in exchanging information on terrorist movements and eliminating them, he added.

Iraqi, Iranian, Russian and Syrian officers are members of the Quartet Committee for Information Exchange and Security Cooperation and this Committee has had successful operations in arresting terrorists and thwarting terrorist operations prior to its implementation, Major General Tahseen al-Khafaji stated.

The purpose of the Committee is to coordinate security between Iraq and work in the form of a participatory system to fight against terrorist groups and exchange of information about them.

The Quartet Committee on Information Exchange and Security Cooperation has been established since 2015 between Iraq, Iran, Russia and Syria with the aim of exchanging information to fight against terrorism with membership of the military affiliates of these countries and Iraqi representative in Baghdad.

Exchange of information, especially intelligence supply of Iraqi and Syrian forces, has been one of the most important and successful functions of the center in identifying and targeting important and sensitive positions of the terrorist groups including ISIL and Takfiris in Iraq and in some cases in Syria, he added.
Related Stories
Iraq Continuing Anti-ISIL Fight with Iran, Syria & Russia
Islam Times - The spokesman for the Joint Operations Command, Major General Tahsin al-Khafaji informed that the 'quadruple security center' comprised of Iraq, Iran, Russia and Syria, is ...
Comment


Featured Stories
Iran
Iran's State TV: Weapon Used in Top Nuclear Scientist's Killing was Made in Israel
Yemen’s Badr-P Kills, Injures Saudi Officers, Soldiers in the Aggression’s Joint Operations Room in Marib
Yemen’s Badr-P Kills, Injures Saudi Officers, Soldiers in the Aggression’s Joint Operations Room in Marib
30 November 2020
Trump Says FBI, Department of Justice Could Be ‘Involved’ in ‘Rigged US Election’
Trump Says FBI, Department of Justice Could Be ‘Involved’ in ‘Rigged US Election’
30 November 2020
Zairf Calls on EU to Leave Double Standards on Assassination
Zairf Calls on EU to Leave Double Standards on Assassination
29 November 2020
Boko Haram Commits Massacre, Kills at Least 43 Farm Workers in Nigeria
Boko Haram Commits Massacre, Kills at Least 43 Farm Workers in Nigeria
29 November 2020
MBS Delays Normalization Pact with ‘Israel’ Due to Biden Win
MBS Delays Normalization Pact with ‘Israel’ Due to Biden Win
29 November 2020
At Least 2 Killed, 23 Wounded in Car Bomb Attack in S. Afghanistan
At Least 2 Killed, 23 Wounded in Car Bomb Attack in S. Afghanistan
29 November 2020
Nimitz Carrier Group Returns to Gulf after Drills
Nimitz Carrier Group Returns to Gulf after Drills
28 November 2020
British Military Sent on Secret Mission to Protect Saudi Oilfields
British Military Sent on Secret Mission to Protect Saudi Oilfields
28 November 2020
Ayatollah Khamenei Commands Holding Criminals of Martyr Fakhrizadeh’s Assassination Accountable, Vows Punishment
Ayatollah Khamenei Commands Holding Criminals of Martyr Fakhrizadeh’s Assassination Accountable, Vows Punishment
28 November 2020
Trump Retweets ‘Israeli’ Journalist’s Message Praising Iranian Scientist’s Assassination
Trump Retweets ‘Israeli’ Journalist’s Message Praising Iranian Scientist’s Assassination
28 November 2020
NYT: Zionist Entity Behind Hit on Mohsen Fakhrizadeh
NYT: Zionist Entity Behind Hit on Mohsen Fakhrizadeh
28 November 2020
Iran’s Navy Won’t Spare Efforts to Maintain Security, Massive Drill in Gulf Kicks Off
Iran’s Navy Won’t Spare Efforts to Maintain Security, Massive Drill in Gulf Kicks Off
27 November 2020