Informed sources claim that Turkey has dispatched advanced drones to the battle line in southern Yemen to confront UAE-backed forces.Yemeni political sources reported that military clashes have been escalated on the battle fronts of the southern Yemeni province of Abyan, east of Aden.Allies of Saudi Arabia are still fighting against allies of the United Arab Emirates in several southern Yemeni provinces.