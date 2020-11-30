President Aoun May Never Accept Hariri’s De Facto Government Line-up

Islam Times - The stalling process of the new cabinet formation may witness new developments during the coming hours as media reports indicate that the PM-designate is set to visit Baabda Palace and submit a new line-up to President Michel Aoun.

Well-informed sources told Al-Manar that the visit itself is not as important as Hariri’s approach reflected in the line-up, clarifying that the PM-designate cannot impose his attitude on the President.In details, the sources added that the main obstacle facing the formation is Hariri’s insistence on choosing the Christian ministers, noting that even the French politicians concerned with the initiative to aid Lebanon failed all the attempts to overcome this hindrance.Al-Manar sources stressed that President Aoun will never accept Hariri’s de facto government line-up, underestimating the possible scenarios of accusing President Aoun of obstructing the cabinet formation.On October 22, Hariri was designated by Aoun to form the new government after 65 MPs nominated him in the binding parliamentary consultations.